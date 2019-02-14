TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 12 calls during the past week, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The week’s first call was to a vehicle fire on Alvin Street in Bemiston on Feb. 7, Warwick said. The driver of the Kia involved in the incident said he heard a backfire and then noticed smoke and fire coming from the engine compartment. Firefighters extinguished the fire and limited the damage to the engine area, Warwick said.
The same day, firefighters responded to a grass fire on Honeysuckle Ridge that involved roughly 1 acre of land. No structures were threatened, Warwick said, and the fire was put out before it could spread.
A call to the 900 block of Willman Road was canceled en route, and the day’s second grass fire was called in near Alabama 77 and New Lincoln Road. Warwick said this one began as a less-than-1-acre fire that had gotten out of control and was threatening to spread. Again, there were no structures in any danger, and the blaze was extinguished before it could grow significantly.
The first call Feb. 8 was to a two-vehicle traffic accident near Homer Drive, Warwick said. The road was blocked, but neither driver was injured. Firefighters stayed on the scene to assist Talladega police and Alabama State Troopers, he added.
The only other call Feb. 8 was to a Talladega College dormitory on Martin Luther King Drive. Warwick said a student had burned popcorn and set off the smoke alarm. Damage was limited to the inside of a microwave oven.
The most serious accident of the week was Saturday at Alabama 21 and Stockdale Road. Only vehicle was involved, and it had apparently run off the road, Warwick said.
The driver was taken to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance, then airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital by Life Saver Helicopter.
The only other call of the day was to an apparent fender-bender on the Talladega College campus that did not result in any injuries.
The only call Sunday was to an apartment at Talladega Downs where there was apparently a short circuit of some kind, Warwick said. There was no sign of a fire, however.
There were no calls listed for Monday or Tuesday.
The first call Wednesday was to Renfroe Road, but it was canceled en route.
The first call of Valentine’s Day was to a motorcycle accident on Concord Church Road, but Warwick said the rider had already left the scene when firefighters arrived and apparently was not seriously injured.
The second call Thursday was to a traffic accident near the Dollar General on East Battle Street. No details were available Thursday afternoon, but the accident did not appear to be serious.