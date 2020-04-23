Talladega firefighters answer dozen calls during week, including fatal trailer fire

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to a dozen calls during the past week, including a trailer fire Monday that left the resident dead.
The fatality took place on Hindman Lane early Monday, apparently starting with an exploding oxygen tank. The resident, Ronald Brand, 65, was declared dead at the scene.
The fire was investigated by Talladega police and the state Fire Marshal’s Office.
The first call of the week was April 17 at Boswell’s Wings on The Square, to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries or road blockage. Both vehicles were able to drive away from the scene, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first call the next day was to another traffic accident, this one at the 275 Bypass at Angus Road. Warwick said there was some road blockage, but no one was injured.
Firefighters were back on Angus Road the same night after a resident was shot. Firefighters assisted in loading the victim onto a LifeSaver helicopter, which took him to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
On Sunday, firefighters answered a call on Ponderosa Drive near Brecon Access Road, where they found a gas meter that had caught fire. Warwick said the fire was put out, and Spire replaced the meter. Several wires going into the house were singed, but there was no structural damage.
The same day, there was also a two-vehicle accident at Alabama 21 and the bypass that blocked one lane of traffic but did not cause any injuries.
On Tuesday, firefighters were called out to a vehicle fire at East Street and Sloan Avenue. The fire was out on arrival. Also Tuesday, firefighters were called out to a demolition site at Alabama 21 and Old Talladega Highway, where a gas line had been dislodged.
The first call for Wednesday was to a single-vehicle accident at Alabama 21 and Piney Lane that did not result in any injuries, followed by a false alarm at MasterBrand Cabinets. The latter call was the result of an alarm triggered by an Alabama Power crew replacing poles, Warwick said.
The line of storms that came through Thursday morning knocked down a large tree on Lancaster Street near East Street that blocked the road and broke four utility poles, leaving a tangle of lines on the ground as well. Warwick said the Public Works Department, Alabama Power and AT&T crews all responded.
As of Thursday afternoon, the last call was a false alarm German Auto Parts on West Street North.