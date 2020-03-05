Talladega firefighters answer calls to 7 motor vehicle accidents, welcome ASD students

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 24 calls during the past week, including seven motor vehicle accidents.
According to Chief Danny Warwick, the city was one of the agencies that responded to a fatal car versus bus accident on Alabama 21 in Munford on Monday.
Victoria Faye Burdette, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was a driver and 21 students on the bus, but none of them sustained serious injuries.
The Munford Fire Department was the primary agency on the scene.
A two-vehicle accident on Fort Lashley Avenue and South Street on Feb. 27 sent both drivers to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and briefly blocked traffic, Warwick said.
The next accident was Saturday near the KFC at Haynes and Battle streets. Neither driver was transported, although one was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle after complaining of chest pains.
On Sunday, a one-vehicle accident snapped a telephone pole in half at Cherry Street near Elizabeth Avenue. The driver refused transport, and Talladega police and firefighters remained on the scene until AT&T could send a crew to get the lines out of the street, Warwick said.
Following the bus accident Monday, firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass near Naff Avenue that did not result in any injuries.
There were also no injuries in an 18-wheeler versus sedan accident on The Square on Tuesday, Warwick said. The last wreck of the week was early Thursday, involving one vehicle on Alabama 77 North, that also did not involve any injuries.
The week’s first call was to a smoke alarm set off by burned food on the stove at Carol Circle and Debbie Street on Feb. 27. The next day, the first call was to a gas leak at a residence on Hillside Drive and Cherokee Street, probably caused by the pickup arm on a garbage truck. A Spire repair crew came to address the issue.
The same day, firefighters also answered a medical assist call on Alabama 21.
The first call Saturday was to a carbon monoxide detector on Waites Road, followed by a small brush fire in Amanda Bingham Park that was quickly extinguished.
The first call for March, on Sunday, was unfounded in Curry Court, followed by a brush fire on Woolfolk Road that burned about an acre of land in Waldo.
On Monday, the first call of the day was an alarm malfunction at Zaxby’s. Tuesday began with a call for a lift assist for NorthStar paramedics. There was also a false alarm from Talladega College on Tuesday, Warwick said.
On Wednesday, firefighters answered a call to a natural gas smell on North Street and stayed on scene until Spire responded. They also responded to two lift assist requests from RPS paramedics and another false alarm at the college.
On Thursday, firefighters responded to a water stain near the breaker box in Curry Court, an oak tree that fell on power lines on Briarwood Drive and a false alarm on Margaret Street at Park Avenue.
ASD students visit
The Talladega Fire Department also welcomed a visit recently from students from the Alabama School for the Deaf. As part of their visit, the students got to meet Sparky the fire dog.