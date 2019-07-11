TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 13 calls, including one structure fire, during the week beginning July 4.
According to Chief Danny Warwick, the structure fire was on the 500 block of Wells Avenue on Monday morning, around 8:30.
Upon arrival, firefighters spotted light smoke and made their attack, Warwick said. The fire was put out, leaving fire damage to the bedroom and smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the house.
Warwick said an investigation determined the fire began with an electrical short in the bedroom.
The week’s first call, on July 4, was a false alarm triggered by food burning on Baker Street.
The same day, firefighters also responded to an ATV accident at TOP Trails Park, Warwick said. The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, appeared to have minor injuries and was taken to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance.
There were three other calls on the holiday, including a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on East Renfroe Road, who also went to the emergency room via NorthStar; a medical assist in Curry Court, where the victim ended up going to the hospital by private vehicle; and a pickup truck fire on Ironaton Road that is under investigation by Talladega police. There were no calls July 5, and only one Saturday.
The Saturday call was to a possible gas leak but turned out to be an open relief valve. The homeowner was told to call Spire.
The only call Sunday involved a tree that fell down across Park Circle, taking down power and cable lines with it. Alabama Power responded and removed the power line, and the Public Works Department removed the tree and the damaged cable lines.
There were two calls listed for Monday, including some garbage burning in a ditch on Knox Street and burned food tripping a smoke alarm on Silverwood Drive.
After the Wells Avenue Fire on Tuesday, firefighters also responded to a smoke alarm from burned food on Willowbrook Drive and a medical assist on Old Shocco Road. As it happened, Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived at the latter scene before Talladega, Warwick said.
There were no calls Wednesday, and the only call as of Thursday afternoon was the result of an alarm test at Crawford Hall on the campus of Talladega College.