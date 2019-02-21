TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 13 calls this week, including five false alarms and calls that were canceled en route.
According to Capt. Anthony Pitts, the week’s first call was Feb. 14, a single-vehicle accident on Concord Church Road. A motorcycle was found off the roadway, but the rider had already left, Pitts said.
Later the same day, there was a two-vehicle accident on East Battle Street, but no one was injured, Pitts said.
The first alarm call of the week was Feb. 15 at Senior Grove at Talladega College. Pitts said the alarm seemed to have been triggered by a spray of some kind.
The following day, a second call to Senior Grove was canceled en route, as was a call to a residence on Mitchell Road the same day.
Firefighters on Sunday were dispatched to an accident on Alabama 77 near New South Express, but that call was also canceled.
Also Sunday, Pitts said, firefighters answered a call to a stove top fire on Central Avenue that damaged the walls and ceiling in the kitchen and left smoke damage throughout.
The McDonald’s on Haynes Street had to be evacuated briefly around 4:30 a.m. Monday when a leak of liquid carbon dioxide triggered an alarm. Later the same day, a candle appears to have tripped the smoke alarm at the new dormitory on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on the college campus.
Another cooking fire was reported on Belmont Avenue on Tuesday, but it was out when firefighters arrived, Pitts said.
Firefighters were also called to help pull a Jeep out of a ditch on Campbell Lane on Tuesday.
The week’s last two calls were a smoke smell on Waites Road following the thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and a one-vehicle accident on Alabama 77 South that left a car resting on its roof but did not injure either of the people inside.
Accurate addresses
Fire Chief Danny Warwick said Thursday it was crucial for people to display accurate addresses in a way that is clearly visible from the street.
“For law enforcement, fire and ambulance personnel to find your structure, it is important that this number be posted on the structure or mailbox or preferably both,” he said. “This number can be placed on a sign that is in front of the structure and that is visible from the road. The numbers should be at least 3-inches high and easily seen from the road. This will enable emergency personnel to rapidly locate a structure and cut down on any delays of help arriving for you.”