Talladega firefighters answer 21 calls during week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 21 calls during the past week, according to Capt. Ron Harrell.
The week’s first call was Jan. 23 to a one-vehicle accident on Ironaton Road in a parking lot with an unresponsive driver. Authorities said the driver had died from natural causes.
The only other call that day was the result of smoke from the meat smoker at Campbell’s Barbecue on Battle Street.
On Jan. 24, two calls, to Alabama 77 near Hindman’s Wrecker Service and to Alabama 77 at Lawson Mountain were canceled en route. A call to West Battle Street turned out to be a false alarm, and a call to Haynes Street turned out to be an accidental alarm activation.
Meanwhile, Harrell said, firefighters were also dispatched to the 275 Bypass at Alabama 77 for a two-vehicle accident with one driver treated by paramedics at the scene but no one transported.
Georgia-Pacific had a hydraulic fluid spill that was largely handled by its environmental team, with the city Public Works Department providing a backhoe. Spire Gas personnel were dispatched to a possible gas leak near the intersection of McMillian and Chafee streets, and a male subject flipped a side-by-side at TOP Trails Park and sustained a head injury. He was later flown to University of ALabama at Birmingham Hospital for treatment.
The last two calls Jan. 24 were to a two-car accident at Ironaton and Chinabee roads, with both drivers being transported to Citizens Baptist Medical Center, and a medical assist on Ashland Highway.
There were no calls listed for Saturday, and the only call Sunday was a false alarm on Jackson Trace Road.
The first call Monday was also a false alarm, this time on Broome Street, where Thompson Gas was bleeding a large tank. Firefighters were also called out to the scene of a homicide on West Street to help police control traffic and preserve the crime scene, as well as a false alarm on East Battle Street.
The first call Tuesday was to a stove top fire in West Gate Homes, followed by an alarm call on Coffee Street and a medical assist on Ock Court.
There were no calls Wednesday, but as of Thursday afternoon, there had been two, Harrell said. The first was actually steam coming from the chicken houses on Providence Road that had been mistaken for smoke. The second was called in as a brush fire but was actually part of a controlled burn on Cemetery Mountain.