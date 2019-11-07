TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 15 calls during the past week, including a structure fire on Pulliam Street that remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.
According to the weekly run summary, firefighters were dispatched to a residence at the corner of Pulliam Street and Avenue K at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Heavy smoke and fire could be seen coming from a one-story wood frame residence. There was no one living in the house, according to the property owner.
There was heavy fire damage reported in the front two rooms of the residence, with some extension into the attic area, according to the report, and there was heavy smoke and heat damage to the rest of the structure.
There were also several light gauge extension cords and several space heaters throughout the house. The cause of the fire is listed as “unintentional but undetermined at this time.”
The first call of the week was to a motor vehicle accident at Alabama 77 and Autumn Lane on Halloween night, but the call was canceled en route. An alarm call to AutoZone the same day was also canceled en route.
Nov. 1, firefighters were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at Battle Street and Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard that resulted in one person being taken to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by NorthStar Ambulance. The person transported was suffering from neck and back pain.
The first call Saturday was a mutual aid request from Winterboro Volunteer Fire Department to a vehicle fire on Alabama 21 near Grist Mill Road. The owner of the vehicle reported smelling smoke, but there was no fire showing when firefighters arrived, according to Capt. Ron Harrell.
The next call listed for Saturday was a false alarm coming from an apparently abandoned residence on the 100 block of Renee Drive. A second call, also a false alarm, came from the same address Wednesday.
The last call for Saturday was to a smoke odor at North Street East near Burk Lane. The smell was apparently coming from a nearby controlled burn.
The only call for Sunday was to a motor vehicle accident near the dead end of Tenney Street; firefighters were unable to locate any accident in the area, however.
The first of two calls Monday was to a drug treatment center on Ashland Highway, where apparently steam from a bathroom tripped the alarm. All residents were safely evacuated.
The second call that day was to investigate a possible arson on Homer Drive in the industrial park. Talladega police and the city building inspector were also involved.
The first call Tuesday was a lift assist, followed by a two-vehicle accident on Court Street at Howard Street that sent one person to the hospital.
The first call Wednesday turned out to originate with smoke from various fireplaces on Mount Olive Circle, followed by a three-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass near Renfroe Road. One person was taken to the emergency room, and Talladega police arrested a second person for carrying a pistol without a permit.
Honoring veterans
In addition to the weekly run summary, Chief Danny Warwick also issued a press release stating, “Every November, we recognize veterans who selflessly serve the nation, and I encourage Americans to honor and thank those who defend our freedom, not only on Veterans Day, but every day. Their families deserve our immeasurable gratitude.”