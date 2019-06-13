TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 18 calls this week, including five traffic accidents, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The week’s first call turned out to be a false alarm on Johnson Avenue, stemming from the homeowner burning some food June 6. There were two other false alarms, one on Maine Street and one at Court Street South and Gary Avenue, the same day.
The first two calls June 7 both dealt with downed trees. The first fell across a power line on Treeline Lane and had to be removed by a crew from Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative. The second involved a small tree that fell across Berney Station Road and was removed by firefighters.
Also June 7, Warwick said, calls came in for a small unauthorized burn on Cove Access Road and the first accident of the week, which involved one vehicle on Old Shocco Road and did not result in any injuries.
The only call Saturday was also an accident, this time involving two vehicles. Both drivers self-extricated, Warwick said, and declined medical treatment.
The first call Sunday was due to a faulty duct detector on the fourth floor of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center, while the second was to a traffic accident that was never located, Warwick said.
The first accident of the week with injuries was Monday, when a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a collision at Alabama 77 and the 275 Bypass. The driver of the car had to be cut out by firefighters and was transported to Brookwood/Citizens with what appeared to be minor injuries.
The only other call Monday was a false alarm at Ish Hall on Talladega College campus.
The only call listed for Tuesday was a gas leak on Brecon Access Road. Police and firefighters secured the area until a Spire crew could address the problem.
Wednesday’s first call was to a false alarm at a trailer on Lane Street, followed by a car versus log truck accident at Fort Lashley Avenue that sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Wednesday also saw a two-vehicle fender-bender at the bypass near the county shop and yet another false alarm, on Mitchell Road.
Thursday, firefighters were able to successfully rescue to kittens that had gotten inside the dashboard of a vehicle Wednesday night.