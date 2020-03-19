Talladega firefighters answer 24 calls during week, including 3 traffic accidents

TALLADEGA -- As many public services shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, first responders remained on duty throughout the week and going forward.
During the past week, the Talladega Fire Department responded to 24 calls, including three traffic accidents.
The first accident, on March 12, involved two vehicles at the intersection of the 275 Bypass and Eastaboga Road.
According to the summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick, the accident involved a Ford F-150 and an 18-wheeler. There were no injuries, although the pickup truck sustained major damage.
The second accident was reported Sunday at the bypass and Alabama 77. The call was canceled en route by the driver, who said he would pull his vehicle out of the ditch by himself. There was only one vehicle involved.
The third accident, reported Tuesday evening, involved two vehicles, this time at the intersection of West Battle Street and Fort Lashley Avenue. One person was transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center with apparently minor injuries. Talladega police and NorthStar paramedics also responded.
The first call of the week overall came from the new dormitory at Talladega College, after an iron set off a smoke alarm.
The first three calls received March 13, to Howell Cove Road, West Battle Street and Mary Street, were all canceled en route.
The fourth call March 13 was to a gas leak on Scott Street stemming from a man on a tractor hitting a gas main. The man driving the tractor said he was demolishing a house that had burned previously, but he did not have a permit to do the work.
Firefighters turned off the gas, waited for a Spire crew to repair the line and sent the man on the tractor to get a business license.
There were two calls Saturday, one involving burned food that set off a smoke alarm on Grove Street, and the other a lift assist on Elbert Davis Street.
The only call recorded for Monday was at a dorm on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive that was set off by a student burning incense.
There were seven calls logged Tuesday, starting with a downed telephone line on Allison Mill Road. The next call was to an illegal burn on Brignoli Street.
According to Warwick, the person doing the burning did not have a permit, was burning illegal materials, was too close to an occupied residence and lacked a source of water. The fire was put out and the property owner was given a warning.
The next calls were a lawn mower fire on Barclay Road, followed by cooking fires on Diane Street and at Presbyterian Oaks. The day’s last call was to Senior Grove at Talladega College, where an alarm was set off by a student smoking in the building.
Wednesday’s first call was to Shocco Springs Road at the bypass but was canceled en route.
Other calls Wednesday included a lift assist on Mary Street, a false alarm on Leahy Circle and small grass or brush fires on Washington Avenue and Brecon Avenue.
There was also a downed line on Green Acres Drive and an unauthorized burn in a mobile home park on Marshall Street.
According to the summary, firefighters found a large fire burning in a barrel next to a propane tank. The resident was on his front porch, “laughing, and jokingly asked what was wrong with what he was burning,” according to the summary. “He was informed that he was breaking most of the laws which are in the city’s burn ordinance, and it was extremely dangerous ...The individual turned off the lights and went inside.”
Firefighters extinguished the fire and called Talladega police, according to the report.
There were no calls for Thursday as of early afternoon.