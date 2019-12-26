Talladega firefighters answer 23 calls during week, including 5 suspected gas leaks

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 23 calls this week, including five to suspected gas leaks.
According to Assistant Chief Ron Goodenough, most, if not all, of these calls involved a leak of mercaptan, the chemical that gives natural gas its distinctive unpleasant smell.
Spire Gas had a leak at the substation on Shocco Springs Road where mercaptan is added to the natural gas, but Goodenough said the issue seemed to have been repaired by the end of the week.
The first four calls for suspected gas leaks came in Dec. 20, Goodenough said. The first two were on Alabama 77, the third was on East Street North, near Boynton Avenue, and on West Sloan Avenue. The fifth was reported on Dec. 23 on Alabama 77 North.
The week began with a brush fire call on Blackberry Lane that burned about 2 acres before being put out Dec. 19, Goodenough said. On Dec. 20, firefighters responded to a call to an illegal burn on Nolan Street, where someone appeared to be tearing down a house.
Also Dec. 20, firefighters responded to an alarm call on Mt. Olive Circle that turned out to be unfounded.
The only two calls listed for Saturday were both traffic accidents. The first, a two-vehicle accident at North Street and Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard, did not result in any injury or road blockage. The second, a three-vehicle accident at Battle Street and Johnson Avenue, resulted in one person being transported by NorthStar Ambulance to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega.
A line of storms came through Talladega on Sunday, with most of the day’s calls being related to that, Goodenough said.
A call to a traffic accident at Renfroe Road and the 275 Bypass was canceled en route, but the next two calls, on Pulliam Street and Berney Station Road, both involved downed power lines.
A tree branch fell on a house on Forest Hills Circle the same day, Goodenough said. The homeowner was struck on the head by a piece of the tree branch while inspecting the damage but refused treatment.
The next calls following the storms were to a downed tree on Gentry and Renfroe drives and a stove top fire on Angus Street that was already out when firefighters arrived.
The last call of the day was to a vehicle on Broadway Avenue that had run into a ditch, but no one was injured and the street was not blocked.
An accident on Stockdale Road the next day also involved one vehicle running off the road and rolling over, and sent one person to the hospital.
There were four calls Christmas Eve, including a lift assist at Curry Court, a false alarm on Davis Street, a small fuel spill (about 2 gallons) on Battle Street and a downed power line on Moorefield Drive.
There were no calls Christmas Day, and there had not been any calls for Thursday as of 4:30 p.m.