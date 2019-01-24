TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 15 calls during the past week, including two residential fires.
One of the residential fires will likely be considered a total loss, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
The first of the two structure fires was Jan. 18 around 8:45 p.m. on the 610 block of Cherry Street. Warwick said firefighters responding found a one-story wood frame single family residence with smoke coming out from under the eaves.
The fire, which was electrical in nature, appeared to originate in the attic over the master bedroom. Warwick said the resident of the house refused to leave the building and had to be removed by Talladega police. He also refused aid from the Red Cross.
The fire was put out with a water cannon, leaving minor damage to the house. Also, Alabama Power was called to pull the meter on the house until the electrical issue could be fixed.
The second structure fire of the week was on the 710 block of Roosevelt Street on Monday morning. No one was injured, but the house was gutted and will likely be considered a total loss, Warwick said. The cause and point of origin remained under investigation Thursday.
The family living in this house was initially put up by the Red Cross, Warwick said, until their insurance company could make other arrangements for them.
The first call of the week was Jan. 17, when a resident reported an odor of smoke and possible electricity coming from his bathroom on Fletcher Avenue. Firefighters inspected the home, but found no smoke or fire.
The following day, before the Cherry Street fire, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Drive. NorthStar paramedics also responded and evaluated the two drivers. Neither required transportation to the emergency room, Warwick said.
On Saturday, firefighters responded to a one-vehicle accident on Alabama 77 near Lake Joy Road, finding a vehicle laying on its side in a ditch. The driver was not injured but had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to Warwick.
The only other call that day was to an alarm on Clairmont Drive, which was canceled en route. The only call logged for Sunday was to a car fire at Walgreens on Battle Street, which was also canceled en route.
Warwick said firefighters were dispatched to the same address on North Court Street four times last week to assist paramedics in moving a patient that needed to be transported to and from the hospital by ambulance. They were sent to this address once Monday, twice Tuesday and once Thursday.
Aside from the lift assists, the only other call Tuesday was to a chimney fire on Concord Church Road. The fire was contained inside the chimney, and the homeowner was told to contact an inspector and possibly have it cleaned professionally.
The first call Wednesday turned out to be a false alarm at Graham Elementary School. Students were safely moved outside until firefighters located an alarm that had been damaged by a power surge, Warwick said.
That call was followed by a lift assist at Sunrise Apartments on Wednesday, followed by an alarm call at MasterBrand cabinets on East Parkway in the Bemiston Community.