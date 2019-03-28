TALLADEGA -- In the past week, the Talladega Fire Department responded to 23 calls, including at least five involving grass, brush or woods burning.
Chief Danny Warwick reminds area residents they should seek a permit before doing any outdoor burning and should do it soon. An annual burn ban goes into effect May 1 each year and remains in effect in this part of the state until Oct. 31.
The first call of the week, on March 21, was a one-vehicle accident on Eastaboga Road at the 275 Bypass, Warwick said. The vehicle ran off the road and struck a power pole. The driver was able to get out on his own but was still transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston by NorthStar Ambulance.
The only other call for that day was to a location on Stemley Road in Alpine, but the call was canceled while firefighters were still en route.
The next day, March 22, firefighters answered four calls, including two outdoor fires, Warwick said.
The first call of the day was to a two-vehicle accident on Renfroe Road involving a tractor trailer and a bus for employees at the Alabama Industries for the Blind. There were no passengers on the bus, and the driver was treated for minor injuries and released.
The next call of the day was to two partially demolished trailers on Old Shocco Road that appeared to have caught fire. Warwick said the structures had collapsed by the time firefighters arrived. A person on the scene told firefighters he had been told by the owner to burn down what was left of the two mobile homes, but Warwick said a burn permit had not been issued.
The next call for March 22 was to a woods fire on Ironaton Road that was threatening homes in the area. When firefighters arrived, the blaze covered about 2 acres. They notified the U.S. Forestry Service of the situation and eventually turned the area over to them, Warwick said.
The fourth call was to brush and grass fire on Renfroe Road that spread to about 1 acre. The fire was put out quickly. Warwick said the property owner had been burning leaves and grass scraps, and the fire had out gotten out of control.
The first of two calls Saturday was to a residence on the 100 block of Morgan Street, where a burnt pizza activated a smoke alarm, but there was no actual fire. The second call was to a two-vehicle accident on North Street East that did not result in any injuries
Two calls also came in Sunday. The first came from someone passing by and noticing flames coming out of a trash can under a carport on Belmont Avenue. The fire was put out after firefighters were called to the scene; the resident said he had dumped coals from his grill into the trash can, apparently without giving them enough time to cool.
The second call of the day was to a shed fire on Dorothy Lane. Warwick said the call was canceled en route when it became apparent the shed would be a total loss.
The first call Monday morning was to a two-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass, and although the drivers appeared to have sustained minor injuries, both refused transport. Firefighters also assisted police with traffic control, Warwick said.
Residents burning a couch on the 200 block of Savory Street on Monday apparently lost control of the fire briefly and had to have firefighters respond.
Monday evening, a tree service was clearing land and burning waste on Mount Olive Circle when it hit a natural gas line about 30 feet away from one of the waste fires. Two households had to be evacuated for two to three hours until the fires could be put out and the gas leak could be sealed.
The other call Monday was to assist police with an emergency entrance to a residence in Curry Court, but the officers made entry on their own before the firefighters could respond.
The first of five calls Tuesday involved four small brush fires along the shoulder of the bypass, all of which were put out. Warwick said the cause of the fires was not clear.
Next was a false alarm at a Talladega College dormitory on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, followed by a three vehicle pile-up on the bypass and Renfroe Road that left one driver entrapped. That driver was later taken to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center, then airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
Later the same day, a Bobcat owned by the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind caught fire while clearing property on Renfroe Road across from the Federal Correctional Institute. The fire resulted in heavy damage to the engine compartment, Warwick said.
Tuesday’s last call was to a quarter-acre brush fire along Allison Mill Road in the Birney Station Volunteer Fire Department’s coverage area. Once again, Warwick said, it appeared someone had been burning piles of limbs and sticks without the proper permits.
The first call Wednesday was to another false alarm at the same college dorm. Warwick said this one appears to have been caused by a student “vaping” in the dormitory.
The only other call for Wednesday was to a one-vehicle accident at Forest Hills Circle and Taylor’s Mill Road, where a vehicle appeared to have run off the road and hit a ditch. The driver had fled the scene by the time firefighters arrived.
As of Thursday afternoon, firefighters had answered two calls.
The first was a lift assist on Welch Avenue, followed by a two-vehicle accident on the bypass at Jackson Trace. One person had to be extricated from a vehicle, and two other people from the other vehicle were all taken to the emergency room at Brookwood/Citizens, Warwick said.
For more information on obtaining a burn permit, please call 256-362-3149.