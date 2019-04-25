TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 20 calls during the past week, including two for fires at the same residence on Dumas Avenue.
According to Capt. Anthony Pitts, the house sustained fire, smoke and water damage, and the American Red Cross is providing lodging for the resident until repairs can be made.
The first fire at 322 Dumas Ave. was called in just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. Pitts said heavy flames were visible from the rear of the house and the attic area. There was no one home at the time.
The fire was put out, but a second call to the same location came in just before 7 a.m., and some “hot spots” were located above the ceiling. The resident was home by this point, and the Red Cross was contacted.
The first call of the week was around 9:30 a.m. April 18 to Alabama 21 North, but was canceled en route. The same day, firefighters reset the alarm system at Stemley Elementary School after a student pulled the alarm, and a call to New Lincoln Road turned out to be an accidental false alarm.
The last call of the day was to a one-vehicle-versus-light-pole accident on Haynes Street that resulted in the driver being taken to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance for evaluation.
There were no calls reported for April 19.
On Saturday, the first call of the day was to a mobile home fire on Marshall Street. Pitts said the fire was likely electrical and originated underneath the trailer. Damage was confined to the crawl space.
Also Saturday, firefighters answered a call to a downed power line on Talladega Creek Road and a four-wheeler accident at TOP Trails Park. The driver of the four-wheeler initially complained of a possible back injury but later refused treatment by paramedics or transport to the hospital.
An alarm call to Jackson Street originated with the resident cooking chicken, and a call to Pulliam Street was canceled en route.
The only call listed for Sunday was a false alarm at Talladega College, and the only call for Monday was a two-vehicle accident in the Fred’s Parking Lot. One person was taken to the emergency room by NorthStar for what appeared to be minor injuries.
Following the two calls to Dumas Avenue on Tuesday, firefighters responded to a smoke smell from an automobile on East Lancaster Street, but the call turned out to be unfounded. They also had to reset a smoke alarm that someone had tripped at Hallmark Apartments and responded to an alarm call at a residence on Gulsby Drive that stemmed from burnt popcorn.
On Wednesday, firefighters helped paramedics lift a patient and responded to a broken gas line at the Welch-Coleman Building on the Square. They also responded to a false alarm at Walmart, Pitts said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the last call of the week was to a downed telephone line on Coffee Street, Pitts said.