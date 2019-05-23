TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 15 calls during the past week, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
The week began with a call to a residence on Court Street South on May 16, where a small fire in a hallway was put out rather quickly. The fire appears to have been caused by a candle left burning.
The other two calls listed for May 16 included an illegal burn on Stemley Bridge Road that was also quickly extinguished and an accidental alarm activation on Creekside Circle.
The first of three calls for May 17 was to a three-car accident at the 275 Bypass and Renfroe Road. There were two cars left on the scene when firefighters arrived, and one driver had to be extricated from his vehicle. No one was seriously injured, and both drivers refused transport to the emergency room, Warwick said.
Later the same day, a single vehicle struck a power pole in West Gate Homes, sending one person to the hospital. There was also a two-vehicle accident at Fort Lashley Avenue and the bypass, which sent one person to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center via NorthStar Ambulance.
The first call for Saturday was to Alabama 21 at the bypass, but this call was canceled en route, Warwick said. The only other call that day involved smoke coming out from the crawl space under a residence on Terra Lane near Cottonmouth Lane, which turned out to be from a faulty wire in the air conditioning system. The fire was put out with only light smoke damage to the residence.
There were two calls for Sunday, one of which was a false alarm (on Lane Street), and the other was canceled en route to Oliver Street. There were no calls listed for May 20.
The first call Tuesday was from paramedics for a lift assist at Alabama 77 and Court Street, followed by a call to Howell’s Cove Road that was canceled en route.
The only call shown for Wednesday was to a vehicle accident on Plant Road near Hayes Road. One of the vehicles was blocking traffic, Warwick said, but no one was injured.
As of Thursday afternoon, firefighters had answered two more calls, Warwick said. The first, to Cedar Street, was canceled en route. The second, to Sloan Avenue, was called in as a car fire but was also canceled en route.