Talladega firefighters answer 12 calls during quiet week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered a dozen calls during the past week, including only one related to the thunderstorms that blew through the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
According to Chief Danny Warwick, firefighters were dispatched to a downed power line near Costner Street and Johnson Avenue just after 9 Thursday morning. The firefighters established a safe zone in the area, then turned the scene over to Alabama Power.
According to Warwick, the first two calls for Jan. 30 involved steam from chicken houses on Providence Road and smoke from a brush fire from a controlled burn on Cemetery Mountain. The third call of the day was an alarm call at the cafeteria at Talladega College, apparently from a cooking fire, Warwick said.
There were two calls for Jan. 31, the first being a lift assist requested by NorthStar paramedics and the other a vehicle fire that destroyed a Chevrolet Tahoe parked behind the mud track on Mattox Drive.
There were no calls for Friday or Saturday, Warwick said. On Monday, firefighters were dispatched to an area off Barclay Road where someone had seen smoke. The smoke was coming from a wildfire well outside the city’s jurisdiction, so firefighters contacted central dispatch and returned to the station. The only other call that day was for a medical assist at Season’s Way.
On Tuesday, the only call was to a small brush fire near Rocky Mount Baptist Church, but that call was canceled en route when Providence Volunteer Firefighters arrived first.
The only serious accident of the week was early Wednesday, when a pickup truck rear-ended a log truck on the 275 Bypass. Warwick said firefighters had to cut the driver out of the pickup truck and helped load him into the ambulance that took him to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. Information on his condition was unavailable Thursday.
In addition to the power line, there were two more calls Thursday, including a false alarm at Citizens Baptist Medical Center and another call to the college cafeteria.