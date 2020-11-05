Talladega firefighters answer 94 calls over last two weeks, many storm related

TALLADEGA -- Even without the destruction from Hurricane Zeta, it has been an exceptionally busy two weeks for the Talladega Fire Department.
According to a run summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick, firefighters answered 94 calls since Oct. 22, including 41 that appear to be directly related to storm damage.
The first call of the week turned out to be a false alarm at the Presbyterian Home for Children that was apparently triggered by a cooking lesson gone awry. The only other call for Oct. 22 was a medical assist at Broadway Avenue and Avenue H, with the patient eventually refusing treatment.
The calls for Oct. 23 include a three-vehicle accident on Alabama 77, with all parties refusing transport; a possible gas leak at Westside Head Start, where all the children had already been evacuated; a medical assist on College Street near Prospect Street; an all-terrain vehicle accident at TOP Trails; smoke from a sewer line smoke test on Rosa Street; and another medical assist at Sunrise Apartments.
There were another half dozen calls the next day, starting with a one-vehicle accident on Alabama 21 involving a roll-over, but no sign of anyone in or near the car; a false alarm at a residence on Plant Road; a one-vehicle accident on Honeysuckle Ridge with one person injured and taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance; a one-vehicle accident at Broadway and Brecon Circle that also sent one to the hospital; a three-vehicle accident on Alabama 77 North at the 275 Bypass, where everyone refused transport; and a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Haynes Street at South Street East. The only call listed for Oct. 25 was to College Street and 26th Street that was canceled en route.
The first tree down call of the week was actually Oct. 26, on Christian Street, a couple of days before the storm; the tree was removed by the Community Appearance Department.
The next call was to another false alarm, on College Street involving a sewer smoke test; next was a stove fire in a trailer on Honeysuckle Ridge.
A call to Elm Street Oct. 27 was canceled en route, and a call to a brush fire on Alabama 77 the same day was unfounded. A call to Haynes Street was canceled en route.
The only call Oct. 28 was a false alarm at a facility belonging to the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
The storm came through in the early morning hours of Oct. 29, leading to 39 calls logged for that day. The vast majority of those calls involved downed trees, many of which were tangled up with overhead power, cable or phone lines, as well as fire alarms tripped by power failures all over town.
There were, however, regular emergency calls coming in throughout the day.
These included an accident with no injuries on Ashland Highway near Geneva Road, a house fire on Avenue G and Scott Street and a fire at City Court II that heavily damaged one apartment and left light smoke and water damage in three others.
There was another accident with injury on Forth Lashley Avenue later that night that damaged a power pole and sent one person to the emergency room.
The following week, Oct. 30 listed calls for a false alarm on Davis Street, three more storm related calls, a smoke scare from burnt microwave popcorn on 19th Street, candle fire in a supposedly vacant trailer with no power on Angel Lynn Lane, and a three-vehicle accident at the bypass and Eastaboga Road that sent four people to the emergency room.
The day ended with false alarms, on Alabama 77 and Baker Street at West Battle.
Halloween began with the last four storm damage calls, to downed trees on West Sloan Avenue, Crestview Road, Jackson Trace Road and Mountain View Road. After that, firefighters answered a false alarm on Alabama 77, an alarm triggered by sheetrock dust at a construction site,
There was also a smoke odor in a dorm room on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, brush fires on East Street and Bankhead Boulevard and a medical assist on West Street. The day ended with an arcing wire on West Street.
November started with a one-vehicle accident on Alabama 21, where the driver fled the scene, and a stove top fire on Bellview Street,
On Monday, there were two calls canceled en route, one to Marshall Street and one to Bellview, a controlled burn on Silverwood Drive and a kitchen fire on Scott Street.
Tuesday, there was a false alarm at the Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative offices, a downed cable line on Pine Street, an alarm tripped by dust at MasterBrand Cabinet and a brush fire on Honeysuckle Ridge.
The only call listed for Wednesday was a car versus bicycle accident that sent the bicycle rider to the emergency room with relatively minor injuries.