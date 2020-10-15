Talladega firefighters answer 27 calls over last week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 27 calls during the past week, including several false alarms at Talladega College, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The last of these was reported Wednesday night at Senior Grove 2.
According to the report, firefighters met a resident advisor outside the building, who told them it was empty. Firefighters discovered ashes, a cigarette lighter and aerosol Febreze cans in the room where the alarm had gone off.
A fire extinguisher was found in the middle of the hallway with the nozzle detached and a damaged mount, the hallway exit was blocked by a rolling piece of glass (possibly a COVID divider from a dorm room) and the smoke alarm from a neighboring room had been removed entirely.
The first call of the week, on Oct. 8, was a medical assist on East McMillian, followed by a downed power line on East Battle Street, next to the Family Dollar, after it had been clipped by a delivery truck.
According to the summary, firefighters found the pole “split in half and lines hanging low across the roadway.” Police and fire personnel blocked off Battle Street while an Alabama Power crew replaced the pole; the street was blocked until around 11 p.m.
The last two calls reported for Oct. 8 also involved medical assists, on Broadway Avenue at Avenue H and at Curry Station Road. The latter call involved a bedbound victim TFD came to assist because Lincoln Fire and NorthStar EMS had extended arrival times.
The first call Oct. 9 was a false alarm on Summit Street at Broome Street, followed by a two-vehicle accident on Old Shocco Road at the 275 Bypass. One of the drivers involved needed to be removed from his vehicle and was transported to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center.
Another false alarm, this one on Coffee Street, rounded out the list for Oct. 9.
Two of the three calls Saturday were also medical assists, on Broadway at Avenue H and Curry Court, with a cooking fire that was extinguished on arrival on Success Lane.
On Sunday, the first call was to what appeared to be a one-vehicle accident on Berney Station Road that took place several hours earlier. The vehicle sustained minor damage, and the driver was nowhere to be seen.
The other call for that day was an alarm at a dormitory on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive that was apparently set off by hot wax for doing hair in a room. The dorm had already been evacuated when firefighters arrived.
The two calls for Monday were yet another medical assist on Broadway and a cooking fire on West Battle Street.
Tuesday’s first call was a false alarm caused by steam from the shower at a Talladega College dormitory, followed by an accident with injury at Old Shocco Road and the bypass, a medical assist on Broadway, a false alarm at Talladega Health Care and another medical assist at Broadway and Avenue H.
The first call Wednesday was also to the Talladega College campus, this time responding to an alarm switch that had been accidentally pulled during clearing in the maintenance shop.
The other four calls answered Wednesday included a downed power line on a vehicle on Brian Street, an electrical issue on Davis Street, a false alarm at MasterBrand Cabinets and the incident at Senior Grove 2.
On Thursday, firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident on East McMillian Street that sent both drivers to the emergency room via Northstar and a medical assist on Cherrywood Lane.
The week’s last call was to a fire at a residence on McAlpine Street on Thursday. The resident reported someone had made forced entry into the home and set a chair on fire in the kitchen. The fire was extinguished, and the scene was turned over to Talladega police.