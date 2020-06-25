Talladega firefighters answer 24 calls during week including 2 structure fires

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 24 calls during the past week, including two structure fires, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first structure fire was reported Sunday afternoon on Highland Avenue near Edwards Avenue, according to the summary.
A small fire in a storage building was extinguished. According to the summary, the homeowner had already put out another small fire behind the dryer in the main house.
The storage building sustained smoke and fire damage, and the dryer vent flange was damaged, but there was no damage reported to the house itself. Lightning strikes appeared to have started the fires.
The second fire was Tuesday night on Carousel Lane near Hindman Lane.
The house was fully involved on arrival. East Providence Volunteer Fire Department provided water support, and Munford Volunteer Fire Department was also dispatched but canceled en route.
The house appears to have been abandoned, but still had power running to it, Warwick said.
Talladega Police, NorthStar ambulance and the Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative also responded.
The week’s first call was to a trash fire at Westgate Homes that was quickly extinguished July 18. There were no other calls listed for that day.
On June 19, the first call turned out to be a false alarm for a residence on Coleman Road, followed by a one-vehicle accident on Renfroe Road that involved no road blockage; the driver had already left the scene when firefighters arrived.
There were no calls listed for June 20.
The first call for Sunday was a trash fire on Morgan Street that was also quickly extinguished. The property owner was informed there was still a burn ban in effect and given a verbal warning.
The same day, firefighters also responded to a false alarm due to burned food on West Battle Street, followed by a downed power line on Stemley Bridge Road and an alarm malfunction at Seasons Way.
The first call Monday was to a false alarm at Crawford Hall on the Talladega College campus, which was canceled en route, followed by a call to a trash fire on Stemley Bridge Road that was already out when firefighters arrived.
The last call was to an overheated electrical breaker box at the Spring Street Recreation Center. According to the report, the staff had already evacuated when firefighters arrived, and the city building inspector and Alabama Power were notified.
Tuesday’s first call was to a one-vehicle accident on Renfore Road at Hayes Road that did not result in any injuries. Talladega police and Alabama State Troopers also responded.
There was also another small, unauthorized burn on Silverwood Drive that was extinguished before firefighters arrived, a medical assist on Alabama 21 and a downed power line on Jackson Street.
Wednesday’s first call was to a false alarm on Tinney Street, followed by two more false alarms on the college campus and a cooking fire on Alabama 77. A call to a traffic accident on East Street and Hillside Drive was canceled when firefighters arrived at the scene.
There was another smoke alarm set off by burnt food on Grove Street, a fallen limb that landed on power lines on Shaw Avenue and a probable electrical issue on Mount Olive Circle.
There were no calls listed for Thursday as of late afternoon.