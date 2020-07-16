Talladega firefighters answer 22 calls during week, including 11 Sunday

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 22 calls during the past week, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first call was to what turned out to be an unfounded smoke odor in the Walmart shopping center, followed by a passenger vehicle fire on Howard Street on July 9.
The first call for the next day was a downed power line at West Battle and Spring streets, followed by a one-vehicle accident on Alabama 21 North that sent one person to the hospital via NorthStar ambulance. There were no calls Saturday.
There were 11 calls Sunday, however.
The first of these was a trash fire near an empty building on Piedmont Drive, followed by an alarm call canceled en route to Hollingsworth Street and Avenue H.
Following a strong line of storms, firefighters were sent to Bingham and 14th streets, where two trees had fallen, several power lines had come down and at least one power pole had broken.
The next call was to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at the Delta Express on Alabama 77, followed by a downed tree in the roadway on Westwood Circle, a canceled call to a downed tree on Hindman Lane (East Providence Volunteer Fire Department got there first) and a tree that had fallen on a car on Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard near Shaw Avenue. Remarkably, the driver of the vehicle was not hurt.
A small branch was removed from the roadway on Old Shocco Road, followed by an arcing, sparking transformer at Howard and Pine streets and a false alarm at Avenue H and Knox Street.
The last call Sunday was to a burning power pole at Nimitz and Naff avenues.
The only call Monday was to a power pole at Bowie and Walnut streets that turned out to be from a squirrel that had been electrocuted.
There were five calls listed Tuesday, including a two-vehicle accident at Waites and Allison Mill roads that sent one person to the emergency room, a false alarm on Lane Street, an alarm malfunction at Union Springs Baptist Church on Eastaboga Road and a false alarm on Waites Road.
Tuesday night, firefighters were sent to a three-vehicle accident on Old Shocco Road that resulted in one person being airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital and three other people going to Citizens, two by ambulance and one by private vehicle.
The last call of the week was a false alarm at the Presbyterian Home on Ashland Highway. There were no calls shown for Thursday as of early afternoon.