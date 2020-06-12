Talladega firefighters answer 19 calls during week, including fatal accident

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 19 calls during the past week, including a one-vehicle accident on Concord Church Road on Wednesday night that cost a woman her life.
According to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick, firefighters were alerted to the accident around 7:20 p.m. and found a single vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta, off the roadway and rolled over onto its top. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Warwick said Life Saver helicopter was put on standby but was canceled before taking off.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, the deceased driver was Wanda K. Strickland, 55, of Talladega. Strickland was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injury related to the accident; she appears to have taken a curve too fast, run off the road and then struck a tree, he said.
The accident is being investigated by Alabama State Troopers, who have not released any information regarding it.
The first call of the week was to a false alarm on Gulsby Drive on June 4, followed the same day by a two-vehicle accident at Alabama 21 and Brecon Access Road that sent one person to the hospital by NorthStar ambulance, and a smoke smell on Gary Avenue.
The first call June 5 was to a vehicle fire on College Street that appears to have been electrical but was still under investigation Thursday, Warwick said. There was another, unrelated vehicle fire the same day on Alabama 77 near Peters Road, as well as a medical assist at the 275 Bypass and Alabama 21, a short circuit on East Lancaster Street and an alarm malfunction at Seasons Way.
There were no calls listed for June 6 or June 7.
The first call Monday was a medical assist on Willowbrook Drive, followed by a possible hazardous materials investigation that turned out to involve an exploded can of clam chowder at Talladega Downs.
The first call Tuesday was a false alarm on Homer Drive at Autumn Lane, followed by a call to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive that was canceled en route. A call to Shores Hall, a block away, was also a false alarm.
There was another vehicle fire, this time involving a Jeep Grand Cherokee, on Carousel Lane, followed by a downed power line on Cherry Street and an outdoor rubbish fire on North Street East.
Thursday, firefighters responded to a false alarm on Howell’s Cove Road and a two-vehicle accident at Howard Street and Old Shocco Road. One driver was transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center.