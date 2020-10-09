Talladega firefighters answer 17 calls during week, including 4 traffic accidents

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 17 calls during the past week, including four traffic accidents.
Three of those accidents resulted in injuries, according to the weekly report provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first wreck of the week was near Domino’s on Battle Street on Oct. 1, just after 11 a.m. NorthStar paramedics and Talladega police were already on the scene, and because there were no injuries or road blockage, the firefighters went back into service.
The second accident was later the same day at TOP Trails. Warwick said the one-vehicle accident involved a dirt bike, and the 71-year-old driver was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center via NorthStar with a broken wrist and possible broken ribs. The Fire Department provided a Kubota off-road vehicle to aid in the search when he was not immediately located.
Accident No. 3 was at West Battle Street near 26th Street on Tuesday and involved two vehicles. It appeared one person was injured, although he refused to be transported to the hospital, according to Warwick.
The fourth accident also involved two vehicles Tuesday, this time in the Walmart parking lot. One driver complained of neck and back pain following the accident and was taken to Citizens for further evaluation, according to the report.
The first non-motor vehicle-related incident of the week was Oct. 2, when firefighters responded to a smoke alarm on Hollingsworth Street near Avenue H. The homeowner reported she had burned some food and set off the alarm, but there was no fire.
The day’s only other call was another false alarm, this time at Senior Grove 1 Apartments.
The only call for Oct. 3 was a medical assist on Nimitz Avenue near Dianne Street. The only call for Oct. 4 was canceled en route.
Monday began with a medical assist on Belmont Avenue, followed by false alarms on Eastaboga Road near Union Springs Lane and a residence on Cedar Street near Asbury Street.
In addition to the two accidents Tuesday, firefighters also had a call canceled en route to North Street East, a false alarm on Thomas Avenue near Ponderosa Drive and smoke from a prescribed burn in the National Forest.
Wednesday’s two calls included a medical assist at Curry Court and someone having car trouble on Renfroe Road.
The only call shown for Thursday was another medical assist, this time on East McMillan Street.