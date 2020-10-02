Talladega firefighters answer 14 calls during mostly routine week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 14 calls during the past week, according to a summary issued by Chief Danny Warwick on Thursday afternoon.
The week’s first call, on Sept. 24, was to an apparent false alarm at MasterBrand Cabinets. The second call was logged the same day, following a two-vehicle traffic accident at Alabama 77 and Court Street North. Both drivers were treated at the scene by NorthStar paramedics, and one went to the emergency room by private vehicle.
On Sept. 25, firefighters answered an alarm call on Old Shocco Road stemming from a homeowner who burned some food on the stove, another false alarm in a different part of the MasterBrand plant, a false alarm on Angel Lynn Lane and a one-vehicle accident on Renfroe Road that sent the driver to the hospital with seemingly minor injuries. According to the report, a tree had fallen on the road, and the driver swerved to avoid it, running into a ditch.
The first call Sept. 26 was to an alarm in West Gate triggered by “roaches living inside of it,” according to the report. The day’s only other call was to a one-vehicle accident on Shocco Springs Road, which paramedics and state troopers also responded to. The driver was out of his vehicle, mobile and responsive when the first responders arrived.
Firefighters answered one call Sunday -- a resident on Old Shocco Road set off the smoke alarm burning food on the stove.
Monday kicked off with another false alarm at MasterBrand, followed by an alarm triggered by burnt food on Lide Road. Firefighters and police were initially unable to locate the source of the alarm due to some confusion over the address.
The same day, Talladega firefighters were sent to a residence on Jackson Trace Road for a woman who was apparently going into labor. NorthStar was dispatched to the scene first but did not have any vehicles available, so it called Lincoln Fire/Rescue, according to the report.
Lincoln was also unable to respond, so Talladega took the call, arriving on the scene about the same time as NorthStar. The woman was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center without further incident.
There were no calls Tuesday.
The only call Wednesday was to a burned rubber smell on Spring Street that probably involved the heater coming on the first time in a while.
The only call Thursday was a residential fire that damaged a deck on Mount Olive Circle around 3:30 a.m. The fire was ruled accidental, according to the report.