Talladega firefighters answer 12 calls during week; burn ban goes into effect

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 12 calls during the past week, including a tree knocked down by high winds that also took out four nearby utility poles.
According to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick, firefighters were dispatched to Lancaster and East streets the morning of April 23 and found four large utility poles broken in half and a large tree blocking the roadway.
“There were power lines and utility lines down and entangled in the debris,” the report said. The city’s public works department, AT&T and Alabama Power were all notified, and East Street was blocked off between McMillan and Bradford and at Robert Weaver Way and Margaret Street.
Parts of the city were without power and telephone service until the following day.
The only other call listed for April 23 turned out to be a false alarm at German Auto Parts on West Street at Henderson Street.
There were also two calls listed for April 24, the first being a medical assist at Broadway and Avenue H, and the other being a call to an accident on Bowie Street that was canceled while firefighters were still en route.
The only call April 25 was a false alarm at a residence on West Street.
The first of three calls April 26 was to a vehicle fire on Alabama 21 near Curry Station Road in Munford. Munford Volunteer Fire Department had the fire out by the time Talladega arrived, Warwick said.
The other two calls were a false alarm at Tinney and Sumner streets and a two-vehicle accident at the Chevron Station at Haynes and Battle streets. Both drivers were taken to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center, one with minor injuries and the other complaining of shortness of breath. There were no calls for Monday.
The first call for Tuesday was to a two-vehicle accident at Alabama 77 and Green Lane that blocked the road but did not result in any injuries, followed by a false alarm on Dellwood Drive.
The only call for Wednesday was another false alarm at West and Henderson, with the alarm company saying it was trying to fix the problem, according to the summary.
The only call shown for Thursday was to a possible gas leak on Broadway Avenue.
Burn ban
Warwick also noted the annual summer burn ban went into effect Friday. Every year, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management issues a burn ban from May to October in an area of the state that includes Talladega County.
“The burn ban is utilized to maintain air quality in Alabama and to ensure all Alabamians have clean air to breathe,” Warwick said. “Burning while the ban is in effect is a violation of the city’s burn ordinance and can result in penalties and fines.”