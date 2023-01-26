 Skip to main content
Talladega fire guts unoccupied Brecon building

A fire in Talladega’s Brecon Community early Wednesday morning gutted a warehouse type structure, according to Fire Chief Danny Warwick.

Warwick said firefighters were dispatched to the corner of Nimitz and Welch avenues at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. “On arrival, we found a warehouse type building approximately 80 percent involved … The fire had already burned through most of the roof.”

IMG-5994.jpg

Talladega Fire Department used approximately 500 gallons of water per minute to put out the structure fire.