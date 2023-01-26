Talladega fire guts unoccupied Brecon building

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
A fire in Talladega’s Brecon Community early Wednesday morning gutted a warehouse type structure, according to Fire Chief Danny Warwick.
Warwick said firefighters were dispatched to the corner of Nimitz and Welch avenues at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. “On arrival, we found a warehouse type building approximately 80 percent involved … The fire had already burned through most of the roof.”
Firefighters were not able to locate a hydrant on the way to the scene, so a truck went to Welch and Debbie, a few blocks away, to find one.
Water was sprayed on to the fire from one side and from above, using approximately 500 gallons of water per minute for almost two hours before the fire was finally brought under control.
Alabama Power was called in because of possible power lines on fire in the area, and Talladega Police handled traffic, he added.
All told, Warwick said, firefighters were on the scene the between 4:30 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. The incoming shift came to help with overhaul once the fire was out.
Warwick said the building was not occupied at the time and there was little or nothing of value inside it.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation Wednesday.