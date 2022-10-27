Talladega Fire Department works locally to promote fire safety

The Talladega Fire Department has spent the month of October promoting fire safety wherever it can.
“We want to increase awareness because awareness saves lives,” Fire Chief Danny Warwick said. “We want families to remember to check their smoke alarms monthly and change their batteries twice a year, preferably when Daylight Savings Time begins and ends. Having a routine will make it easier to remember. Also, use electrical appliances wisely and have an escape route in case of fire.
"Children and adults need to know what to do and where to go when a fire breaks out. They need to know the importance of getting out and staying out of a burning building. This saves lives and helps us quickly determine whether or not everyone is safe. We visit schools because the earlier we can teach fire safety, the better.”
October is Fire Prevention Month, and Warwick said he and other firefighters have visited schools, churches, festivals and other locations throughout the month. Recent stops include Salter Elementary School, Harvest Life Church, Talladega City Schools Parent Academy at Zora Ellis Junior High School and several local daycare centers, with more to come.
In addition to discussing lifesaving fire safety information, firefighters are also showing off their trucks to children during school visits, which helps keep their attention.
For more information or to schedule a visit, call 256-362-3149.