Talladega Fire Department works locally to promote fire safety

Talladega Fire Department
Courtesy photo

The Talladega Fire Department has spent the month of October promoting fire safety wherever it can.

“We want to increase awareness because awareness saves lives,” Fire Chief Danny Warwick said. “We want families to remember to check their smoke alarms monthly and change their batteries twice a year, preferably when Daylight Savings Time begins and ends. Having a routine will make it easier to remember. Also, use electrical appliances wisely and have an escape route in case of fire.