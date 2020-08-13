Talladega Fire Department’s week includes 2 brush fires Sunday

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 14 calls during the past week, including half a dozen that turned out to be either false alarms or were canceled while still en route.
On Aug. 6, firefighters answered what turned out to be false alarms at MasterBrand Cabinets on East Parkway and at a residence on Jasmine Lane, according to the weekly summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
There were four calls listed for Aug. 7, at Curry Court, a residence near the intersection of Alabama 21 and the 275 Bypass, the parking lot of Sunrise Apartments on Broadway Avenue and a residence on Lawler Circle; all four involved lift assists or other medical assistance.
The only call for Saturday was to a residence on Lide Road; the call was canceled en route, Warwick said.
Both calls answered Sunday were brush fires.
The first, at the bypass and Jackson Trace Road, was in response to a caller who said they saw someone in a red sedan driving up the road lighting fires. Firefighters found a half-acre brush fire on the side of the road and a second, smaller fire about 100 yards away at the bypass near Eastaboga Road. Both were extinguished.
The first call Monday was to a false alarm at an Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind property on Fort Lashley Avenue, followed by a five-vehicle traffic accident on Ashland Highway that sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The first of two calls Tuesday was canceled en route to a residence on Greystone Lane, followed by a second false alarm at Crawford Hall on the campus of Talladega College.
The last call of the week was Wednesday, to a brush fire on Nottingham Road near Hayes Road near the railroad tracks.
There had been no calls Thursday as of mid-afternoon.