Talladega Fire Department’s new truck dedicated to Chief Danny Warwick (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- After more than a year on order, Talladega’s new, nearly half million dollar pumper truck finally arrived at the Fire Department on Tuesday.
Fire Chief Danny Warwick was in for a special surprise when it arrived, however.
Attached to the side of the new truck was a plaque reading, “The city of Talladega dedicates this 2019 Pierce Saber pumper to Fire Chief Danny B. Warwick in honor of over 30 years of dedicated, tireless and outstanding service. His invaluable leadership, compassion, drive and enthusiasm have elevated the entire department to a high standard of excellence.”
Warwick said he had no idea Assistant Chief Ron Goodenough and the other members of the department had included the plaque on the side of the new truck.
“I couldn’t do it without the supervisors and the guys in the department,” he said Tuesday. “They’re the ones that do the heavy lifting.”
In a prepared statement, Goodenough said, “The dedication of the pumper truck in Chief Warwick’s name is special. While the plaque that adorns its body bears his name and the reason for its existence, it can never explain the many sacrifices he has made throughout his career for the city of Talladega, the Fire Department and its members.
“Many times in a leader’s life, their sacrifices and accomplishments go unnoticed by many due to the lack of the leader vocalizing or promoting them. While a leader should morally be recognized for those accomplishments, it is not within a true leader to do so themselves, as they know that their accomplishments are often humbly kept within an effort to use them to promote others.
“This virtue and act is directly indicative of a true leader who values others above themselves.
“In the nearly four years of my tenure as assistant fire chief, I have watched Chief Warwick and his endeavors, as well as the results he produced. I have also been proud to call him a friend for over 25 years, which encompassed some of my teenage years as a young firefighter under his guidance.
“I have seen nothing but excellence as a leader as he exhibits our department’s values. He has used his position to promote others tirelessly throughout his career, and … I myself have been one of the recipients of this.”
Goodenough worked with City Manager Beth Cheeks and Emergency Equipment Professionals to include the plaque without making it a direct line item in the budget Warwick would notice.
“A true leader would never use his or her position as a pedestal to promote themselves,” Goodenough said.
The new truck will be instrumental in lowering the city’s ISO rating, which the department is taking on as a major project in the coming year. “We’re at class 3 now, but this will help us reduce that number even further,” Warwick said.
“ISO” refers to a classification of a city’s fire protection that helps determine insurance rates.
Cheeks said the tribute to Warwick was well-earned.
“We are very glad to honor Chief Warwick, who has worked so tirelessly to get the department to the professional level they have reached,” she said. “His military background really shines through as well.”
Warwick is a retired master sergeant from the U.S. Army.
The truck was approved by the previous City Council in February 2019.
According to a memo from Cheeks, the contract includes several pieces of loose equipment, including a “thermal imaging camera, truck charger and spare battery, Akron Apollo monitor, Honda 2,000 watt generator with 20,000 lumen LED lighthead, 21-inch PPV (fan) with 6.5 horsepower Honda engine and assorted brackets, nozzles and hand tools.”
Cheeks said the new truck will replace a 1998 Frieghtliner Apparatus that “has multiple mechanical failures and was taken out of service in October 2018,” according to the memo.
The 1998 truck was surplussed after it was taken out of service and was replaced with a 1999 model, with significantly less mileage, purchased from Oxford for $17,000. That truck is used primarily as a reserve vehicle.