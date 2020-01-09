Talladega Fire Department responds to fire at municipal golf course

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 21 calls during the past week, including a brush fire that burned about half an acre at the Talladega Municipal Golf Course on Monday.
Capt. Ron Harrell said the fire wasn’t close enough to the road to have been caused by someone flicking a cigarette, but it was more likely the result “of somebody goofing off and doing something they shouldn’t have been doing.”
Still, the damage was limited and “not terrible,” Harrell said.
The week began with a pair of motor vehicle accidents Friday, Jan. 3, one on Mountain View Road and one on Wilson Street. Both involved one vehicle apiece.
The motorist in the Mountain View accident said she swerved to avoid hitting a deer and ran into a ditch; Harrell said she was transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.
The other driver said she was making a turn at the intersection of Wilson and Andrews streets and lost control on the wet pavement. She complained of back pain but ultimately refused to be transported.
The other call for Jan. 3 involved a possible natural gas leak near the Budget Inn & Suites.
There were three more calls for Saturday, including a request to assist police on West Street, a malfunctioning alarm system on Eastaboga Road and a two-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass that did not result in any injuries.
On Sunday, firefighters responded to a call for a building fire on Dumas Avenue. Harrell said an exterior light fixture had shorted out and caused a small fire, but the homeowner had cut the power and put it out by the time firefighters arrived. The fire did not spread to the house, Harrell said.
The only other call for the day was a false alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
In addition to the golf course fire Monday, there was also a call to West Battle Street that was canceled en route and a prescribed burn by someone clearing property on Old Shocco Road.
Calls for Tuesday included a lift assist on Creekside Circle, a brush fire (that was out on arrival) on Allison Mill Road and another call to the same address on Creekside Circle that was canceled en route.
On Wednesday, firefighters responded to a fire in the back of a semi-truck carrying chicken parts on the bypass at 77 and a smoke scare on Roosevelt Avenue.
Thursday was much busier, Harrell said.
Calls as of 5 p.m. included a lift assist on Leahy Circle, an unfounded gas leak on Franklin Drive, a small brush fire at the bypass and Pope Street and a call to McDonald’s that was canceled en route. There was also a second brush fire on Cove Access Road that seems to have originated with some round hay bales and ended up burning about three quarters of an acre.