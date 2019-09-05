TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 15 calls during the past week, according to Assistant Chief Ron Goodenough.
The first call of the week turned out to be a false alarm at a residence on Alabama 21 North on Aug. 30, followed by a small grass fire on Alabama 77 North just before the Exxon station.
There were four other calls listed for Aug. 30, including a downed power line on Wilson Street, a dumpster fire on East Street behind the Samaritan House, an arcing street light on East Street North and a passenger vehicle and hay bale fire on Piccadilly Drive, near some horses.
On Saturday, Goodenough said, firefighters answered back-to-back false alarms on Lane Street and a false alarm on Elbert Davis Street. They also responded to an all-terrain vehicle accident in TOP Trails Park that resulted in one person being airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
The first call Sunday was to a two-vehicle traffic accident on Taylors Mill Road at Marble Quarry Road that sent one person to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center via NorthStar Ambulance. The day’s only other call was a mutual aid request from the Ironaton Volunteer Fire Department that turned out to be a small fence post fire, Goodenough said.
The only calls listed for Labor Day turned out to be a false alarm on Hollingsworth Street and a small bedroom fire on Mountain View Road. There were no calls logged for Tuesday.
On Wednesday, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Central Avenue that appears to have started with some faulty wiring and done some damage to the attic. No one was injured, Goodenough said.
The last call of the week was also Wednesday, to a multi-vehicle accident on Alabama 77 North that did not result in any injuries.
There were no calls for Thursday as of late afternoon.