TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 10 calls this week, including two accidents with injury, according to Capt. Ron Harrell.
The first accident was at Alabama 21 North and Stockdale Road on Tuesday. Harrell said the two-vehicle accident blocked traffic on the roadway and resulted in one person being transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance.
The second accident with injury was Thursday afternoon at Alabama 77 North and Autumn Lane. Another two-vehicle accident, this one sent three people, including a child, to the hospital.
Harrell said the mother and child were in one vehicle and were taken to Brookwood/Citizens by NorthStar. The third injured person, in the second car, was transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital at the request of her husband, Harrell said.
The accident remained under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.
The first call of the week was Feb. 21, to assist NorthStar with a welfare check on Higgins Street, but Harrell said the call was canceled while firefighters were en route. The same day, a smoke detector malfunctioned at a Talladega College dormitory on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and a gas leak was detected at a residence on Tomahawk Drive. Harrell said the house was cleared, and the gas was shut off; the owners were told to contact the gas company.
There were two calls logged Feb. 22, including a false alarm from a smoke detector test on East Street South and a two-vehicle fender bender on Alabama 77 North that did not result in any injuries.
The only call Feb. 23 was another smoke detector malfunction at the same college dorm.
There was also one call each Sunday and Monday. The first was a one vehicle-accident with no injuries (the driver apparently fled after driving into a ditch) on Shaw Avenue, and the second was a call canceled en route to the 275 Bypass.
There were no calls shown for Wednesday.