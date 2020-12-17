Talladega Fire Department responds to 5 traffic accidents over last week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered a dozen calls during the past week, including five traffic accidents, according to a weekly summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
According to the summary, the first accident of the week was Dec. 10 on East Battle Street near the Verizon Store, but the call was canceled en route.
The next accident was Dec.11 on The Square; one driver was transported to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance.
On Dec. 12, firefighters were called to a three-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass and Jackson Trace Road that resulted in minor injuries to at least two people. All parties refused transport to the hospital, however.
There was also a second accident Dec. 12, on Ashland Highway at Crestview Road involving two vehicles. Both drivers were taken to Citizens by NorthStar.
The last accident of the week was Wednesday, at Stockdale Road and Summerset Lane in Munford. The accident involved a Honda Civic that struck a utility pole; the report indicates there may have been two people in the car at the time of the accident, but both had fled by the time any first responders arrived on the scene.
The remaining calls for the week involved two for medical assistance, three false alarms, a downed power line and a scorched electrical outlet.