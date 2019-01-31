The Talladega Fire Department responded to 11 calls during the past week, including only one traffic accident and no structure fires.
According to Captain Anthony Pitts, the week’s first call was Jan. 24, to a Talladega College dormitory on West Battle Street, where a female student had allegedly been smoking in her room and set off a fire alarm. The only other call for the day was the first of the week’s three medical lift assists involving the same individual on North Court Street.
The first call for Jan. 25 was an electrical short in the kitchen at Taco Bell. The power to the kitchen was shut down, and the manager was advised to have an electrician address the underlying issue before reopening. Taco Bell was back open by Saturday morning.
On Jan. 26, firefighters responded to an alarm call at Shores Hall on Talladega College campus. Pitts said there was no fire, but that steam from a shower appears to have triggered the alarm.
The only accident reported during the week was the following day, at the 275 Bypass and Allen Street. Pitts said firefighters found a single vehicle run off the road with the driver inside, unresponsive but with no visible injuries. The driver was transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center once he had been roused, Pitts said.
The other two calls for Jan. 27 both involved lift assists for the same individual from North Court Street. Pitts explained the first call involved getting him into the ambulance to take him to the hospital and the second involved getting him out of the ambulance and back into his home.
The only call logged for Monday was for an overheated air conditioner motor at Walmart. Power to the affected air conditioning unit was cut off.
Tuesday, firefighters answered their first call at the newly opened dormitory on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on the college campus. Pitts said a student said she accidentally triggered the alarm with a hair dryer.
On Wednesday, the only call was to Senior Grove, where Pitts said someone had conducted a sprinkler test without notifying central dispatch. The sprinklers were in working order, he added.
As of Thursday afternoon, the only call was to a false alarm stemming from a faulty smoke detector on Winston Drive.