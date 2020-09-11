Talladega Fire Department pays tribute to firefighters lost on 9/11

TALLADEGA -- The traditional public ceremony in Talladega honoring those who gave their lives 19 years ago Friday was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city’s Fire Department wanted to find a way to pay tribute without violating social distancing guidelines.
“We honored our own at both stations today,” Chief Danny Warwick said. “Sirens were activated throughout the morning in remembrance of those who perished that day.”
The north tower of the World Trade Center was struck at 8:45 a.m., the south tower at 9:03 a.m. and the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m. The south tower collapsed at 9:59 a.m., Flight 93 crashed in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, at 10:07 a.m. and the north tower collapsed at 10:28 a.m.; sirens sounded for 30 seconds Friday morning at each time.
In addition, fire Sgt. Brandon Fuller also designed a gear display in front of Station No. 1 with a framed list of names and photos of all 343 firefighters who died that day.