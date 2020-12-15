Talladega Fire Department handled two fires, three accidents last week

The Talladega Fire Department answered 18 calls during the past week, between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9.
The first call listed for the week involved a lumber truck that turned over near the intersection of Berney Station Road and Alabama 77 Dec. 3. There were no injuries. The driver was extracted from the cab of the truck by a county road department employee.
The next call, the same day, was to a possible natural gas leak on Park Circle, followed by a call to assist police to the scene of a homicide on Davis Lane.
There were no calls listed for Dec. 4.
The first call Dec. 5 was a medical assist on Glenwood Road, followed by a two vehicle accident at the 275 Bypass and Old Shocco Road. The run summary does not say if only one or both drivers went to the hospital.
The first call Dec. 6 was to a building fire on Adams Avenue. The rear of the residence was damaged by fire, and the vinyl siding on the house next door was damaged by heat, according to the summary. The only other call that day was for a possible electrical issue on Cherry Street.
On Dec. 7, a call to Alabama 77 and Alabama 34 was cancelled in route, as was a call to the Wal-Mart Shopping Center. There were also two calls to possible gas leaks, on Sloan Avenue and Johnson Avenue, and a chimney fire on Allison Mill Road. Damage in the latter case was confined to the chimney itself.
On Dec. 8, the first call of the day was to another potential gas leak on Elm Street, followed by a two vehicle accident on Magnolia Crest Estates that sent one driver to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center, followed by a false alarm on Park Avenue, a medical assist on Ironaton Road and a gas leak on Clay Street.
The only call listed for Wednesday was a two vehicle accident that sent one person to the hospital. The accident was on East Street North at Brignoli.