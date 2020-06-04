Talladega Fire Department comes to aid of boy stuck in tree

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 14 calls during the past week, including the high angle rescue of a boy who found himself trapped in a tree.
According to the weekly summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick, firefighters were dispatched to a landfill on Jackson Trace Road around 3 p.m. May 31 for a person “stuck high in a tree.”
When they arrived, Warwick said, they determined the person was roughly 20 feet off the ground, “so we set a 24-foot extension ladder against the tree, and the person safely climbed down out of the tree.”
Warwick said the person in the tree was a child, but the chief was not certain exactly how old the youngster was. He had apparently been trying to build a tree house.
The same day, firefighters also responded to a structure fire at a house on Adams Avenue. The house was a total loss. Warwick said it appeared someone had been inside recently, but the house was not supposed to be occupied. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
The first call of the week was May 28, to a two-vehicle traffic accident at the intersection of East Battle and Asbury streets that did cause some road blockage but did not result in any injuries.
The only other call noted for the day was to an arcing power line on Norman C. Wood Street near Oak Street. Alabama Power was notified, according to the summary.
The only call May 29 was to 19th Street, but it was canceled en route. There was also only one call for May 30, to East Sloan Avenue, which was also canceled en route.
May 31 was a busier day. Firefighters answered three calls at two addresses on Diamond Lane, all related to smoke from cooking, as well as the landfill rescue and the fire on Adams Avenue.
There were no calls for Monday.
There were two traffic accidents Tuesday, including a two-vehicle accident on Haynes Street, with both drivers refusing transport, and a one-vehicle roll-over on Howard Street.
The first of two calls Wednesday was a small brush fire on Dill Circle that was quickly extinguished, followed by a burning cross tie at the railroad tracks on Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard that was also quickly extinguished.
The only call reported as of Thursday afternoon was due to an alarm system malfunction on Gulsby Drive.