TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered nine calls during the past week, which remarkably included no traffic accidents with injury and no structure fires, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
The first four calls all came in Sept. 6, starting with a lift assist for a dialysis patient, a mutual aid call from Ironaton Volunteer Fire Department for a brush fire on Berney Station Road, a mutual aid call from Berney Station Volunteer Fire Department to Lawler Circle and a medical assist on Glenwood Road. Warwick said firefighters also answered two other medical calls to the same address Monday.
There were no calls listed for Saturday, and the only call for Sunday was to the remains of a bonfire at the end of Smith Road. A family had been burning wooden pallets as part of a weekend get-together, Warwick said. They were told a burn ban is still in effect, and the fire was put out.
Aside from the two medical calls, firefighters answered two other calls Monday. The first was to a residential fire alarm on West Battle Street, which had been activated by a stovetop fire that was already out when firefighters arrived.
The other call, and last of the week as of Thursday afternoon, was cancelled en route to a residence on Lane Street.