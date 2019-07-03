TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 19 calls during the past six days, with most of those involving traffic accidents, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
The week began with an alarm call on Jackson Street that was triggered by the resident setting off a bug bomb, Warwick said.
On June 28, firefighters were dispatched to a call on East Renfroe Road, but it was canceled while they were still en route.
The same day, Warwick said, they were also sent to an ATV rollover at TOP Trails Park, a natural gas smell at Dellwood and Heath streets that turned out to be unfounded, a car battery fire on Green Acres Avenue and a single-vehicle accident with no injuries on Alabama 21 near Pope Street.
There were four calls Saturday, including canceled calls to Brecon Access Road and Porter Avenue, a false alarm at Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center and an adult locked out of his home by a disabled child inside. Warwick said firefighters were able to get the resident inside without damaging the house.
The first of three calls received Sunday was a to a one-vehicle accident at Alabama 275 and Allen Street, where the driver refused transport; a rollover accident at Alabama 21 and Landmark Road, again with the driver refusing to be taken to the hospital; and a two-vehicle accident at the Alabama 275 Bypass and Old Shocco Road that sent three people (both drivers and a passenger) to the hospital, one by private vehicle and the other two by NorthStar Ambulance.
The first call for the month of July was to another one-vehicle accident, on Ironaton Road near Twin Churches Road. Warwick said the vehicle had rolled over multiple times and was likely totaled, but the driver had self-extracted and refused to go to the hospital.
The only other call Monday was to an alarm at the old Crown Textile building on Fort Lashley Avenue that was triggered by a maintenance crew cleaning the air conditioners, Warwick said.
The remaining four calls all came in Tuesday.
The first was to a natural gas smell on Blackburn Lane that originated with a homeowner bleeding an old tank after installing a new one. The old tank was not attached to anything, Warwick said.
Next was a false alarm at a residence on West Battle Street, followed by a call from a passerby who saw smoke coming from the Stampede Steakhouse parking lot. Warwick said employees had moved the grill outside to steam clean, and there was no fire.
The last call was to a residence on Taylors Mill Road, where an individual was apparently involved in an ongoing dispute and set fire to small patches of grass. The fires were extinguished, and the scene was turned over to the Talladega Police Department, Warick said.
Fireworks safety
Warwick issued a press release Wednesday listing 10 essential rules for fireworks safety.
First, “obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks. Read the labels and performance descriptions before igniting, (and) never give fireworks to children. Adults should supervise all activities with children.”
Just as important, “alcohol and fireworks do not mix,” the release says. “Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks, and use fireworks only outdoors in a clear area. Never relight a firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.”
Speaking of which, always have a bucket of water and a hose handy, and “never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers. Don’t bring pets to a fireworks display, even a small one, to avoid exposure to loud sounds.”
Said Warwick, “These are simple safety tips which ensure your Fourth of July celebration with family and friends is enjoyable, and most importantly, safe.”