TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 19 calls during the past week, including a two-vehicle accident that took the life of a pregnant woman.
According to Chief Danny Warwick, that accident occurred July 19 on Alabama 77 at Green Valley Lane just before 3 p.m.
The driver of one of the vehicles, Dominique Christina Stevenson, 26, of Talladega, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. She was 29 weeks pregnant at the time, according to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Two other people, both from the vehicle that crossed the median and hit Stevenson’s car, were hospitalized.
The first call of the week was July 18, to a scissor lift that caught fire at a construction site on the campus of Talladega College. The lift was a total loss, but no one was injured and the building under construction was not damaged, Warwick said.
The only other call that day was to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at Old Shocco Road and Renfroe Road.
On July 19, firefighters responded to a gas leak on Shocco Springs Road. Warwick said a technician was called, and no evacuation was necessary.
The same day, firefighters also responded to a tree down on Willman Road and an accident involving a truck and a van belonging to the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind on South Street near George Holdridge Road.
The truck driver was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle before being transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston by Northstar Paramedics. The driver of the AIDB van was not injured, and there were no AIDB clients or students on board at the time of the accident.
The last call of July 19 was to a vehicle fire at Nimitz and Allen streets. The vehicle was 95 percent destroyed, and a cause had not been determined, Warwick said.
The first call Saturday was to a two-vehicle accident at the 275 Bypass and Jackson Trace Road involving a car and an 18-wheeler. No one was transported, Warwick said.
The other two calls for Saturday were both medical assists, on Belmont Avenue and 18th Street.
The first of three calls Sunday was to a trailer fire on Marshall Street. The resident had put the fire out before firefighters arrived, and damage was limited to a melted power cord connecting a fan and an extension cord.
A call to Howell’s Cove Road was canceled en route. There was also a call regarding a brush fire on Concord Church Road involving a contractor burning cleared debris on a vacant lot.
The first call logged for Monday was a medical assist at Curry Court, followed by a carbon monoxide detector going off at a residence on Willman Road due to homeowner cleaning out his air conditioning ducts.
There were no calls Tuesday. The first call Wednesday was a false alarm at TCRC Child Care on North Street, followed by a call to Alabama 21 North that was canceled en route.
The last call Wednesday was a report of a car smoking in the parking lot of American Deli on Haynes Street, but it turned out to be a leaking radiator hose. There was no fire.
The week’s last call as of Thursday afternoon was for 2008 Lexus that caught fire on Shaw Avenue. The passenger compartment was destroyed, but the engine and trunk area were still intact, Warwick said.