TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 18 calls during the past week, including a structure fire at a mobile home on Nolan Street on Tuesday.
According to Chief Danny Warwick, firefighters were dispatched to a double-wide trailer at 9:43 a.m. to find smoke coming from it. They were able to put the fire out, but “the structure sustained fire damage to the rear corner, extending from the floor to the roof.”
Portions of the eaves and exterior siding were removed to prevent further burning.
Warwick said the investigation determined the fire began with an electrical short. There was one person at home at the time, but he managed to get out safely before firefighters arrived. Power was disconnected, and the Red Cross was contacted for resident assistance, Warwick added.
The first call of the week was Aug. 22, Warwick said, specifically a medical assist on Old Shocco Road. NorthStar did not have an ambulance available at the time, Warwick said, so firefighters stayed with the patient until RPS could get an ambulance to take him to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga.
The day’s other call involved a tree that fell on a double-wide mobile home on Davis Street. No one was injured, and everyone made it out of the structure safely, but the tree did extensive damage to the roof and penetrated the interior of the trailer.
It also damaged an exterior wall that may compromise the structural integrity of the home.
A vehicle also sustained minor damage, Warwick said.
The first call Aug. 23 was a false alarm on Glenwood Road, followed by a two-car accident on the 275 Bypass at Jackson Trace Road with no injuries and no road blockage.
The only call logged for Saturday was another two-vehicle accident, this one on Black Snake Road in Munford. Both drivers complained of soreness but refused to go to the hospital.
The first call for Sunday was to yet another two-vehicle accident, this one at Broadway Avenue and Jackson Trace Road. Warwick said firefighters found debris in the roadway but no vehicles still on the scene.
Later the same morning, firefighters were dispatched to a kitchen fire at Captain D’s, which was extinguished. Warwick said the restaurant was still closed Thursday afternoon while equipment was being replaced.
Firefighters were also called to put out a garbage fire on Grogan Road, advising the resident that a burn ban was still in effect.
The only call for Monday was to a dorm on the Talladega College campus for a smoke alarm that had been tripped by a student burning incense.
Tuesday’s first call was to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Alabama 77 just above Meadow Glenn, followed by an accident near the industrial park on Alabama 77, where a woman rear-ended a Talladega County Schools bus.
The woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but no one on the bus was hurt. Stemley Volunteer Fire Department also responded, Warwick said.
Next was a false alarm at a residence on Lane Street, followed by an unauthorized burn on Alabama 21 North, just past McSweeney Automotive.
When the individual doing the burning saw the fire truck, he tried to put the fire out with a garden hose, but the wind was very strong, and the Fire Department had to use the brush truck to put it out. Talladega police were called, and the person doing the burning was given a warning for violating the ban.
A line of storms blew through Tuesday, knocking down a power line at Wallace and Court streets. Firefighters set up a roadblock until Alabama Power could get a crew out to repair it.
Another line was reported down on Brecon Access Road on Wednesday, but this turned out to be a cable line, not a power line, Warwick said.
A power outage Tuesday night also tripped a smoke alarm on Ponderosa Drive, according to Warwick.
The last call of the week was for a lift assist on West Coosa Street on Wednesday afternoon, Warwick said.