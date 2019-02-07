TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 21 calls during the past week, including five motor vehicle accidents.
Three of those accidents resulted in injuries that were serious enough for people to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The first wreck of the week, Feb. 1, involved two vehicles at the 275 Bypass and Alabama 21 South. One driver suffered a head laceration and seemed to be disoriented after the accident, according to Capt. Ron Harrell. This driver was taken to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by NorthStar Ambulance. The other driver eventually went to the hospital as well, by private vehicle.
The next accident, Monday, was a two vehicle-collision at Alabama 77 near Alabama 34, Harrell said. Both drivers were taken to the emergency room by ambulance, he said.
The following day, firefighters responded to a wreck call at Cherry Street near Hillendale and found one vehicle off the road. The driver claimed he had been sideswiped but was not injured.
On Wednesday, firefighters responded to a single-vehicle accident on the bypass at Jackson Trace; a stop sign was knocked over, but the driver was not injured.
The same day, two cars were involved in an accident on the Ironaton Cut-off, Harrell said. One of the cars had run into a ditch, and hydraulic spreaders had to be used to remove one of the car doors and extract the driver. This driver was taken to the emergency room by NorthStar Ambulance, Harrell added.
The week began with a false alarm at a residence on Winston Drive on Jan. 31, followed by a small cooking fire on Broadway Avenue on Feb. 1. The same day, the suppression system in the kitchen at La Posada restaurant on Haynes Street went off, causing the business to close for a few hours that afternoon until the system could be reset.
The only call for Saturday was an overhead line knocked loose by a truck. Harrell said the call initially came in as a downed power line but turned out to be cable.
On Sunday, the first call was to extinguish several pieces of furniture abandoned by the road in the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park.
Later the same day, firefighters responded to a brush fire on Eastaboga Road that burned about 5 acres but was largely extinguished by the time firefighters arrived. The brush truck was used to help put out the rest.
The only structure fire of the week was also Sunday, at a vacant house on Landmark Road. Talladega was called in to assist the Winterboro Volunteer Fire Department. The house suffered heavy fire and water damage to the living room area and smoke damage throughout.
Also Sunday, firefighters answered a false alarm call to Hallmark Apartments on Alabama 77 and had a call to Piccadilly Drive canceled while still en route.
Monday’s first call was to a minor gasoline spill at the Chevron Station on Battle Street, followed by a call to assist the Munford Volunteer Fire Department with a fire at the Grand Prix track off Alabama 21 North. Harrell said it turned out that someone was only burning leaves behind the silos.
The traffic accidents described above were the only calls for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thursday began with a brush fire at Honeysuckle Ridge, followed by a car fire in Bemiston and a call canceled en route to Willman Road.
Late Thursday afternoon, firefighters were dispatched to Alabama 77 at New Lincoln Road to fight a brush fire across from Coosa Valley Propane.