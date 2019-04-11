TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 20 calls during the past week, including five traffic accidents. Three of those accidents resulted in injury, and one led to a fatality, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
The week began April 4 with a mutual aid call from Munford and East Providence volunteer fire departments to a trailer fire on Turners Mill Road. The fire seemed to originate between the ceiling and the roof, and was eventually put out.
Later the same day, firefighters answered an alarm call at a residence on East Street South. It turned out the alarm was from a low battery in a smoke detector; firefighters replaced the battery, Warwick said.
The first call April 5 was to an arcing power pole at Shocco Springs Road near Cove Shocco Road. The problem was caused by a squirrel, according to Warwick. The only other call for that day was a toaster oven fire on Bradford Avenue.
The first accident of the week was Saturday -- a three-vehicle pileup on Court Street North near Howard Street. One driver had to be extracted, and five people were transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center, although none of the injuries appeared life-threatening.
Also Saturday, firefighters responded to arcing electrical equipment on Lincoln Avenue near Tuskegee Street and a lightning strike on a gas main on Concord Church Road. Alabama Power and the gas provider were notified.
The only call logged for Sunday was regarding a downed tree at Toy Lane and Old Shocco Road.
The first call Monday was to a trailer fire on Grove Street near Wallace Street, Warwick said. After the main fire was put out, about half the trailer had heavy fire damage, with heavy smoke and water damage throughout the rest.
Furniture was found burning in the main living area. The initial report indicated there was no power running to the trailer, but Warwick said this turned out to be inaccurate. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Just after noon Monday, firefighters were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass at Old Shocco Road involving an 18-wheeler and a sedan. Warwick said the 18-wheeler was found in the wood line nearby, but the driver appeared unhurt. The driver of the sedan went to the hospital.
About two hours later, firefighters were dispatched to Griffins Mobile Home Park off Old Shocco Road for a smoke detector activation that turned out to have been triggered by burnt hot dogs. Firefighters were still on the scene of that call when an accident was called in from the bypass at Renfroe Road.
Warwick said this accident took place on a bridge where traffic had backed up due to the previous two-vehicle accident on the bypass earlier the same day. One driver was taken to the emergency room by NorthStar ambulance.
The last call Monday was to a one-vehicle accident on Alabama 21 near the MGH Arena. No one was injured.
Firefighters were dispatched to Renfroe Road on Tuesday afternoon, but the call was canceled en route.
About an hour and a half later, firefighters were sent to the old Wehadkee Yarn Mill property on Battle Street, where a driver had apparently veered off the road and struck the building. The driver was killed, and a passenger had to be airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
The last call of the day was cooking fire confined to the container at Court and Howard.
Calls listed for Wednesday included a service call at West Sloan and Lawson, a false alarm on Homer Drive and the unauthorized burning of a pile of leaves on Alvin Street in Bemiston.
The only call for Thursday was to a small grass fire on Alabama 77 North, Warwick said.
Warwick also reminded everyone that a permit is needed for outside burning, and that the annual burn ban will go into effect in about three weeks.