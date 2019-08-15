TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 19 calls during the past week, including half a dozen false alarms and malfunctioning smoke alarms.
According to Chief Danny Warwick, the week’s first call was Aug. 8, to a three-car accident at Jackson Trace Road and the 275 Bypass. One person was ejected from their vehicle, and someone from another vehicle was also injured and transported to Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance.
The only call listed for the next day was for a lift assist on Heath Street from paramedics.
The first call Saturday was to a malfunctioning smoke alarm at an apartment on West McMillian Street, followed by a medical assistant on Ironaton Road (paramedics needed help making entrance, Warwick said), a two-vehicle accident on Haynes Street and a downed tree blocking traffic on Roberts Avenue.
That night, a call to TOP Trails Park was canceled en route, Warwick said. The last call of the day was for a lift assist in Curry Court.
The only call Sunday was to an outdoor trash fire on Henderson Street in a hole in the ground 4 feet around and 4 feet deep. The fire was extinguished, and the owner of the house could not be located, Warwick said.
On Monday, the first call of the day was to a smoke alarm malfunctioning due to a weak battery on East Street South, followed by a false alarm at Stemley Elementary School.
On Tuesday, burnt food set off a smoke alarm on Shields Drive, followed by an alarm malfunction at the Bagley Center at Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center. Also Tuesday, firefighters responded to a brush fire on Jackson Trace Circle and a malfunctioning smoke detector at CVS on Battle Street.
The first call Wednesday was for a lift assist on Coleman Circle, followed by a smoke odor at Treemont Apartments that turned out to be someone grilling under their carport.
Thursday morning, firefighters were sent to Jackson Trace Road along with Providence Volunteer Firefighters to a fire in a double-wide trailer. Warwick said the fire had extinguished itself by the time they arrived. The fire seems to have started when the resident, who was not home at the time, left an iron plugged in.
The iron fell onto a recliner, which caught fire, Warwick said. There was some fire damage to the room with the recliner in it and smoke damage throughout, he said.