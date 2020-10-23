Talladega Fire Department answers 25 calls over last week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 25 calls this week, including three traffic accidents. None of the accidents resulted in any serious injury, however.
The week’s first call was an alarm Oct. 15 at West Battle and Gertrude. According to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick, a contractor was testing the alarm set and accidentally set it off.
The same day, firefighters also responded to a trash fire on Naff Avenue, in Brecon Mobile Home Park. The fire was extinguished, and it was never determined who had started it.
On Oct. 16, firefighters answered an alarm call on Nimitz Avenue that was triggered by an exterminator spraying, followed by a medical assist for a possible drug overdose on Highland Avenue. The patient was eventually taken to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center via NorthStar Ambulance.
The same day, firefighters also responded to a vehicle that caught fire on the back of a rollback belonging to Hindman’s Wrecker Service on Alabama 77 and the 275 Bypass. The fire was eventually put out.
The first of seven calls Oct. 17 was a call to Senior Grove 2. The report indicates there was “a strong odor of marijuana” coming from one room. Other calls included a false alarm canceled en route on Pulliam Street, a medical assist on Nimitz and a two-vehicle accident on the bypass at Jackson Trace.
There was another accident, at Plant and Barclay Roads, involving a motorist striking a deer. The driver was not hurt. The next call was to a residence hall at Talladega College, where steam from a shower had apparently tripped the alarm.
On Sunday, the log shows calls to a medical assist on Broadway Avenue and Avenue H, a false alarm at College and Jackson streets, an electrical issue on 19th Street and another medical assist at the same location on Broadway.
The day’s last call was to a three-vehicle accident on Renfroe Road that involved a total of seven people. According to the report, all seven refused transport, however.
The first of three calls Monday was a lift assist on McMillian Street, a medical assist on Green Acres Drive and a call canceled en route to Green Acres Drive.
There were two calls Tuesday, including a false alarm on Mountain View Road and a medical assist on Cherrywood Lane.
The two calls recorded Wednesday included a false alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Fort Lashley Avenue and a medical assist at Broadway Avenue and Avenue H. There was a false alarm at a dorm at the Presbyterian Home for Children on Thursday morning.