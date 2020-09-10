Talladega Fire Department answers 24 calls during last week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 24 calls during the past week, including two that turned out to be controlled burns authorized by the state Forestry Service.
The first of those burns was described in the weekly run summary as a large woods fire near the intersection of Chinnabee and Stockdale roads Sept. 3. A private property owner had hired a company to do the controlled burn, and the company had a permit from the state, according to the summary.
The second controlled burn, according to the summary, was Saturday on Ironaton Road near Whitson Road.
Back on Sept. 3, firefighters also responded to a burning tree that was lying on top of a power line on Talladega Creek Road and a false alarm at a residence on Allen Street.
Sept. 4 began with a call to West Battle and Nolan streets that was canceled en route, followed by an accident with injury at TOP Trails Park and a false alarm at Martin Luther King Junior Drive and Fort Lashley Avenue.
After the second controlled burn, the next call Saturday was a false alarm on West Coosa Street, followed by a call to a large hollow oak tree that had caught fire at West Coosa and Nolan streets. The fire was put out, and the Community Appearance Department contacted a tree service to remove the tree so it did not fall into the roadway.
The day’s only other call was to a trash fire on Carwell Street.
On Sunday, the first call was to a one-vehicle accident on Renfroe Road that resulted in one person going to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center via NorthStar Ambulance.
The other calls that day included a medical assist on West Battle Street, a false alarm at an Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind dormitory and a half acre woods fire on Higgins Street.There were two calls Monday, including a false alarm at a Talladega College dorm and a medical assist at Magnolia Crest Estates.
The only call Tuesday was to a dryer fire in a mobile home on Tanner Street that caused some wiring damage.
The first call Wednesday was to a bulldozer fire near Howard and Court streets. The cause of that fire was still under investigation as of Thursday evening. The only other call was a false alarm at Zora Ellis Junior High School.
Thursday began with two lift assists at Hallmark Apartments and a medical assist on Ironaton Road.
Rounding out the day’s calls were a smoke detector malfunction on Mardisville Road and an 18-wheeler that had pulled down some power lines at MasterBrand Cabinets. The lines were not live, however.