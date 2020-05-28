Talladega Fire Department answers 21 calls in one-week span

The Talladega Fire Department answered 21 calls during the past week, including five that involved damage from storms that blew through the area May 22 and Saturday.
According to a summary of the week’s calls, the first storm-related incident was for downed power and telephone lines near Millard Street and Highland Avenue on May 22. Firefighters on their way to the scene actually saw other lines coming down as they passed on Maine Street and others on Edwards Drive when they arrived at the scene of the first call.
The same day, there was also a downed line call at Coffee and 5th Streets, but responders found only a small tree that had been partially uprooted and was leaning on a neighboring home.
There was also a call to a tree blocking the roadway on Family Lane near Marble Quarry Road. A property owner with a tractor had the tree removed by the time they arrived.
There were two more storm damage calls on Saturday for a downed cable line at Hindman Lane and Jackson Trace Road, and a tree and telephone line down on Old Talladega Highway.
The week’s first call originated with burned food on the stove setting off a smoke alarm on Lane Street, followed by a medical assist call on Mountain View Road, a false alarm on Diamond Lane and a smoke detector activated during a test at a Talladega College dormitory on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, all on May 21.
There was also a two-vehicle accident at Jackson Trace Road and the 275 Bypass that day that sent two people to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center via NorthStar Ambulance.
On May 23, a call to Davis Street was cancelled en route, and an ATV accident at TOP Trails sent one person to Regional Medical Center in Anniston via NorthStar, according to the summary.
The only call logged for Sunday was a single-vehicle accident near Ironaton and Stockdale Roads. The vehicle had run off the road and into the creek, and the driver was taken to CItizens by ambulance.
Monday morning, firefighters were sent to Park Circle to assist in the search for two young girls, ages 8 and 9, who had been reported missing. According to the report, they searched the house, under the house and in a vacant residence next door. The two girls were eventually located, safe and sound, by a search dog team from St. Clair Correctional Facility. Talladega Police and Red Mountain Dog Search also took part in the search.
The only other call was to a one-vehicle accident on Alabama 21 North in Munford that did not result in any injury.
The only call logged for Tuesday was a two-vehicle accident with no injury at Asbury Street and South Street East.
The only call Wednesday was to another accident, this one involving one vehicle turned onto its side on Ashland Highway. The driver may have suffered minor injuries but refused transport by ambulance, according to the report.