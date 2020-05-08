Talladega Fire Department answers 21 calls during past week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department responded to 21 calls during the past week, according to a run summary provided by Chief Dany Warwick.
The first call of the week, on April 30, was to a gas leak at an apartment on Broadway Avenue, followed by a call to an arcing transformer on North Street East and Burk Lane. Spire gas and Alabama Power, respectively, were notified and responded.
The first call for a busy May 1 was to a smoke alarm at Baker and East Battle streets caused by bacon burned on the stove, followed by another alarm call triggered by a piece of plastic left on a hot stove eye at Hallmark Apartments.
A call to Cleveland Lane was canceled en route. The same day, a brush fire was started under the railroad bridge at Haynes and North streets, apparently by a traveler who had lit a railroad tie and some garbage to keep warm.
The last call of May 1 turned out to be a false alarm triggered by a patient with dementia at Talladega Health Care.
The only two calls shown for May 2 were a medical assist at Curry Court and a two-vehicle accident at Grant and Pulliam streets that did not cause any injuries.
On May 3, firefighters responded to an apartment on Broadway where the resident had apparently fallen asleep with food on the stove, followed by a trash fire on Carousel Lane and a kitchen fire in Knoxville Homes. The latter damaged the cabinets around the stove in one apartment, and the occupants of all three apartments in that building were evacuated. The Red Cross was called to put up the resident of the apartment that was damaged. Talladega police, Alabama Power and NorthStar paramedics also responded.
The only call Monday was for several small trash fires around Grogan Road and Southern Drive.
The first call for Tuesday was to what turned out to be a downed cable line at Roosevelt and McKinley streets, an unauthorized burn on Mosley Drive and two calls to West and Henderson streets that were canceled en route.
The first call for Wednesday was a medical assist at Broadway and Avenue H, followed by two downed telephone lines at Alexander Street and East Roberts Avenue and a minor, two-vehicle accident on Haynes Street.
The last call for the week was a small fire on Brignoli Street that damaged a TV, a TV stand and a small pile of clothes. Warwick said firefighters were somewhat delayed in responding by a train on Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard.
There were no calls listed for Thursday as of early afternoon.
Burn ban
Warwick also noted the annual summer burn ban went into effect May 1. Every year, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management issues a burn ban from May to October in an area of the state that includes Talladega County.
“The burn ban is utilized to maintain air quality in Alabama and to ensure all Alabamians have clean air to breathe,” Warwick said. “Burning while the ban is in effect is a violation of the city’s burn ordinance and can result in penalties and fines.”