Talladega Fire Department answers 19 calls over last week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 19 calls during the past week, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first call of the week stemmed from a heat detector malfunction at Koch Foods on March 26, followed by a traffic accident at Curry Court the following day.
According to the summary, a single vehicle hit a building, which was unoccupied and did not have gas service. Electricity was cut off by maintenance, and the driver of the car refused transport by NorthStar paramedics.
The only other call for that day was a lift assist at Forest Hills Circle and Yester Lane.
The first call for Saturday was also a lift assist, this time for a 91-year-old patient. After that, firefighters were sent to a cooking fire on Diamond Lane that did fairly extensive damage to the ceiling over the stove but did not spread to the rest of the residence. There appeared to have been two separate calls to the same residence that day.
A call to Jackson Trace Road and Esapore Lane was canceled en route.
On Sunday, firefighters responded to a false alarm on Frank Street in Bemiston, followed by a brush fire on Jackson Trace Road at the request of Providence and Munford volunteer fire departments. The state Forestry Service also responded, and the fire burned 2 to 3 acres before it was brought under control.
The first call for Monday was a false alarm on South Court Street, followed by a brush fire on Mountain View Road and a medical assist on Broadway Avenue near Avenue H. The day’s last call was to a small grass fire on Woolfolk Road that firefighters were never able to locate.
There were three calls Tuesday, according to the summary.
The first was to an unauthorized burn on Marshall Street. Next was a call canceled en route to Oliver Street and a vehicle fire in the Ace Hardware parking lot.
The only call for Wednesday was a two-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass at Angus Street with no injuries and no road blockage.
Both the calls listed for Thursday were false alarms; the first was on Mountain View Road and the second was on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Warwick.