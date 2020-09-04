Talladega Fire Department answers 16 calls, including 4 wrecks, over last week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 16 calls during the past week, including four motor vehicle accidents, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The first accident was reported Aug. 27 on Shocco Springs Road. The accident involved one vehicle, which had left the roadway and run down a 20-foot embankment. The driver was lying on the side of the road when firefighters arrived and was cared for until NorthStar paramedics arrived and took him to Citizens Baptist Medical Center.
The second accident was later the same day, on West Battle Street near West Street North. Two vehicles were involved, but no one was injured.
Accident No. 3 involved a tractor trailer on West Parkway that ran off the road while trying to turn around; no one was injured.
The last accident, reported Tuesday, was on Jackson Trace Road near Providence Road and also involved a single vehicle. According to the summary, the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree, pushing the motor and front end of the car into the passenger compartment.
The driver was gone when emergency personnel arrived on the scene, and a small fire underneath the vehicle was extinguished by police with a fire extinguisher. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office eventually took over the scene.
Among the week’s other calls was a medical assist at Season’s Way on Aug. 27, a call to Tinney Street that was canceled en route Aug. 28 and a mutual aid call to Haynes Street the same day.
On Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a possible structure fire on Avenue H near Knox Street but found only an electrical issue that tripped a breaker inside the house. The same day, firefighters also responded to a smoke alarm on Old Shocco Road near Flying L Ranch, where a woman said she had fallen asleep with a pot on the stove.
The first call Sunday was to an unauthorized burn on Nimitz Avenue, followed by a downed telephone or cable line on Bankhead Boulevard, near Jack’s restaurant.
Other than the accident described above, the only call Tuesday was a false alarm on Davis Street.
There were four calls listed for Wednesday, including a false alarm on Eastaboga Road, a downed power line on Talladega Creek Road at Creekside Circle, a possible mobile home fire on Avenue H near Cromer Avenue and a smoke scare on Mount Olive Circle.
The downed power line was still live and arcing when firefighters arrived on the scene. Coosa Valley Electric was called out to kill the power to the line.
The mobile home fire started at the plug for a window unit air conditioner, which shorted out and burned the board that the plug box was mounted to. Alabama Power also responded.
There were no calls listed for Thursday.