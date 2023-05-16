Talladega felon charged with firearms violations

A Talladega man with an extensive criminal history has been arrested for two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Jose Angel Ortega, 53, was arrested Wednesday last week and posted a total bond of $15,000 the same day, according to jail records.
According to Capt. Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Ortega was arrested based on two incidents from earlier this year. In January, he was ordered to leave the place he was living by a court, Jones said, and the landlord discovered a gun while cleaning up the residence. Deputies recovered the pistol and traced it to an individual who had recently purchased it and then allegedly sold it to Ortega.
In February, deputies were sent to help Ortega get the rest of his property out of the residence, and requested another individual to recover a second gun from the same location. The other person went to get the weapon, but told deputies it was not his.
Jones said Ortega has burglary convictions in Talladaga and Clay counties and felony drug convictions in Georgia and Florida. He was actually on probation in Georgia when he was arrested in Talladega earlier this week.
Being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.