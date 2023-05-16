 Skip to main content
Talladega felon charged with firearms violations

Jose Angel Ortega

A Talladega man with an extensive criminal history has been arrested for two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Jose Angel Ortega, 53, was arrested Wednesday last week and posted a total bond of $15,000 the same day, according to jail records.