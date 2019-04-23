Seven Corners Inc., an Indiana-based company, announced its Bureau of Prisons (BOP) division was recently selected by the Federal BOP to become the new Comprehensive Medical Services contractor for inmates housed at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Talladega.
The new five-year contract will begin May 1 and will continue until 2024, according to a press release. “Seven Corners will provide off-site health care services and manage provider relationships for the federal correctional institution. FCI Talladega houses approximately 1,100 male inmates daily and is one of three federal prisons in the state of Alabama,” the release says.
Seven Corners has 17 BOP contracts nationwide and, with the addition of FCI Talladega, services all three federal correctional facilities in Alabama and more than 26,000 federal inmates nationwide.
“Inmates at FCI Talladega will receive quality care from a Comprehensive Provider Network, including Level II Acute Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Specialty Physicians in the Talladega community,” the release reads.
“We’re proud to announce our partnership with the Federal Correctional Institution in Talladega,” said Justin Tysdal, CEO of Seven Corners. "Thanks to our amazing network of care providers and the Seven Corners Bureau of Prisons management team, the male inmates at FCI Talladega will receive excellent health care services.”
Since its inception in 1993, Seven Corners has grown to service more than a million customers each year, including international travelers, federal inmates, U.S. government agencies, corporations, foreign governments and insurance companies.
For more information about Seven Corners and its Bureau of Prison services, visit SevenCorners.com/gov.